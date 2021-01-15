Red Sox open international signing period by adding four prospects, with more to come

Among the signings that are already official is switch-hitting Dominican shortstop Luis Ravelo, 17. He’s a player with exceptional defensive actions and instincts at the most valued infield position – arguably the best defensive infield prospect the Sox have signed since adding Jose Iglesias in 2009. (Baseball America’s Ben Badler offered video highlights suggesting Ravelo is a masterful prestidigitator.)

The headliner among the prospects is Miguel Bleis, a 16-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, who is expected to sign on Friday.

Friday marks a key date for the Red Sox’ efforts to build their future talent base, with the team signing or expected to sign a number of prospects from Latin America at the opening of the international amateur signing period.

“He’s one of the better defensive talents that we’ve scouted at shortstop,” said Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero. “He’s a fearless defender with a lot of confidence.”

Ravelo, who was scouted by Manny Nanita, has a gap-to-gap approach but has been developing raw power thanks to strength gains over the last six to eight months.

“If the physical projection comes along and the bat and approach progress, we’ve got a really interesting up-the-middle player,” said Romero.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported that Ravelo signed for $525,000.

Catcher Enderso Lira, 17, isthe team’s most prominent signing out of Venezuela, someone with solid defensive actions and leadership traits along with presently average bat speed and raw power that could improve down the road.

“He has a strong, durable frame, somebody who profiles as an everyday catcher,” said Romero. “He’s got a chance to have impact defensively and offensively.”

Righthander Alvaro Mejias, 17, is also in the Red Sox signing class from Venezuela. He demonstrated athleticism and, at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, still has room to grow.

“He’s shown us a really powerful fastball/curveball combination right now with a change that we think will be at least average,” said Romero. “He’s somebody that we think is a starter in the future.”

Another righthander from Venezuela, Jedixson Paez, 16, is a strike-thrower with a repeatable delivery who possesses a three-pitch mix headlined by a particularly advanced feel for how to use his curveball. The Sox project him as a starter.

Lira and Paez were scouted by Angel Escobar, while Mejias was scouted by both Escobar and Cruz.

The international amateur signing period typically opens on July 2, but the opening of the signing period for 2020-21 was delayed by MLB until January 15 in the face of the pandemic. The signing period – during which teams have a capped bonus pool set by MLB (the Red Sox can spend just over $5.3 million) – will remain open until mid-December.

International amateurs typically start their professional careers at the team’s Dominican Academy. Those who travel a fast-track such as Devers and Xander Bogaerts can reach the big leagues in as little as four years, but for those who do advance all the way to the big leagues, it’s not uncommon for a player to spend five to seven seasons in the minors.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.