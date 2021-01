To be Black, Bostonian, and proud is a beautiful resistance. Sign up to be notified of the next episode. Find the A Beautiful Resistance Playlists curated by Dart Adams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. See more at Globe.com/ABeautifulResistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.