Car goes airborne on I-93 in Boston, lands on loop ramp

A car went airborne on Interstate 93 Friday evening and landed 25 feet below on a loop ramp that connects Route 1 from the Tobin Bridge to the highway, State Police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Lynnfield man, was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. HIs condition was not known.

The man apparently struck a guardrail while driving the 2013 Toyota Scion coupe southbound shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to State Police.