Car goes airborne on I-93 in Boston, lands on loop ramp

A car went airborne on Interstate 93 Friday evening and landed 25 feet below on a loop ramp that connects Route 1 from the Tobin Bridge to the highway, State Police said.
The driver, a 19-year-old Lynnfield man, was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. HIs condition was not known.
The man apparently struck a guardrail while driving the 2013 Toyota Scion coupe southbound shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to State Police.
He was standing outside the vehicle when State Police arrived at the scene. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
All lanes were closed, but were reopened by 8:30 p.m., State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
