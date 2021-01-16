Deadly Sheffield fire ruled accidental, officials say

They were identified as 75-year-old James Boltrom and 66-year-old Dorene Boltrom by the Berkshire district attorney’s office, the release said.

The fire claimed the lives of a man and a woman who became trapped inside the log cabin-style home at 1715 Hewins St.

A deadly Sheffield house fire on Wednesday was ruled accidental due to the failure of the chimney and a wood burning furnace, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

“These were the first fire deaths of 2021,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said.

Investigators said the fire started in the chimney and spread to a nearby significant pile of wood and kindling. The combustibles were next to the wood-burning furnace in the basement, according to the release.

They later found several areas indicating failure of the chimney. Smoke and heat from the furnace had breached the chimney and piping system to enter the home, fire officials said.

Sheffield Fire Chief David J. Ullrich said there were no signs the home had working smoke alarms. “Smoke alarms provide the early warning needed when you may have less than three minutes to wake up and escape,” he added.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.