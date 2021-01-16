Dorchester 18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of younger teen

Nazario allegedly killed Akeem Polimis, 17, also of Dorchester, according to police. Nazario is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Juan Nazario was arrested around 11:30 a.m. and faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said in a statement.

A Dorchester 18-year-old was arrested Saturday in the fatal shooting of a younger teen who was found dead in a car in Quincy Friday evening, Boston police said.

Officers went to Ferndale Street in Dorchester just after 6:45 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call reporting gunshots fired in the area, police said.

Advertisement

The officers could not find a crime scene there, but a witness described a vehicle possibly driven by a suspect that had fled before police arrived, according to the statement.

A vehicle matching that description was later found by Quincy police with Polimis inside, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Quincy police said Friday that the vehicle was found on Victory Road in the city’s Marina Bay section around 6:45 p.m. Polimis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston, Quincy, and State Police are investigating, in coordination with the Suffolk and Norfolk district attorney’s offices. Anyone with information can contact police anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.