Judge declines to dismiss charges against former BC student accused of urging boyfriend’s suicide

A former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life in 2019 is headed to trial after a judge denied one request to dismiss a manslaughter charge against her Friday but allowed another motion for dismissal, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Inyoung You allegedly urged Alex Urtula, a fellow BC student, to take his own life many times over a period of months before Urtula jumped from a Roxbury parking garage on the morning of his graduation, according to authorities.

On Friday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied You’s motion to dismiss the case based on the prosecution’s theory of “manslaughter by commission,” meaning that her statements to Urtula could have caused his suicide, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.