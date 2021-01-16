Judge declines to dismiss charges against former BC student accused of urging boyfriend’s suicide

A former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life in 2019 is headed to trial after a judge denied one request to dismiss a manslaughter charge against her Friday but allowed another motion for dismissal, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.
Inyoung You allegedly urged Alex Urtula, a fellow BC student, to take his own life many times over a period of months before Urtula jumped from a Roxbury parking garage on the morning of his graduation, according to authorities.
On Friday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied You’s motion to dismiss the case based on the prosecution’s theory of “manslaughter by commission,” meaning that her statements to Urtula could have caused his suicide, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Roach allowed another motion to dismiss based on the theory of “manslaughter by omission,” finding that You had not caused the suicide by failing to summon help, according to the statement.
Both the prosecution and the defense have the right to appeal the decisions.
District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement that Urtula’s death was a tragedy and that her office is providing services for his family.
“We maintain that the evidence shows that Ms. You’s physical, verbal, and psychological abuse towards Mr. Urtula during their 18-month long tempestuous relationship – abuse which became more pronounced, powerful and demeaning in the days and hours leading up to Mr. Urtula’s death, were a cause for his suicide,” Rollins said. “A Suffolk County grand jury agreed and a Superior Court Judge has allowed the prosecution to proceed.”
