Juvenile wanted for setting fire to Boston police cruiser arrested in N.Y.

A male juvenile wanted for setting fire to a Boston police cruiser on May 31 during the violence and looting that followed a peaceful protest of a police officer killing George Floyd was arrested Friday in New York, police said.

The youth, who was not identified because of his age, was trying to board a one-way international flight when authorities discovered he had an outstanding warrant for delinquency charges of arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot, police said in a statement.

He allegedly set fire to a police vehicle outside the Beantown Pub on Tremont Street, Officer Shandra Pinto, a Boston police spokeswoman, said by phone.