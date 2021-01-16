Man arrested for string of Roslindale, Roxbury vehicle break-ins and thefts

A man was arrested for a string of vehicle thefts, break-ins, and other charges in Roslindale early Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation, Boston Police said in a statement.

Aaron Weil, 29, of Boston, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. after officers allegedly saw him trying to open doors of vehicles he passed while walking in the area of Cornell and Newburg streets, police said.

Weil was also seen walking through several private driveways, according to the statement. When officers stopped him, he allegedly presented them with a Russian passport that belonged to a person whose vehicle had been broken into while it was in the area several days before, police said.