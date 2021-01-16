Man arrested for string of Roslindale, Roxbury vehicle break-ins and thefts

A man was arrested for a string of vehicle thefts, break-ins, and other charges in Roslindale early Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation, Boston Police said in a statement.
Aaron Weil, 29, of Boston, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. after officers allegedly saw him trying to open doors of vehicles he passed while walking in the area of Cornell and Newburg streets, police said.
Weil was also seen walking through several private driveways, according to the statement. When officers stopped him, he allegedly presented them with a Russian passport that belonged to a person whose vehicle had been broken into while it was in the area several days before, police said.
Advertisement
Officers confirmed that Weil was wanted on three outstanding warrants for charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of Class B drugs, and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to the statement.
The recent vehicle break-ins and stolen vehicles Weil is allegedly connected to were reported out of Roslindale and West Roxbury, police said.
Weil was arrested without incident and additionally charged with attempting to commit a crime (to wit: breaking and entering a motor vehicle), receiving stolen goods, and trespassing.
He is expected to be arraigned at West Roxbury District Court.
“The Boston Police Department reminds residents that the easiest step you can take to avoid being the victim of a motor vehicle break is to make sure your vehicle is locked and secured whenever unattended,” police said in the statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.