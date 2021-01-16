More than 6,000 without power across the state as heavy rain moves through area

More than 6,000 customers were without power across the state as of 10 a.m. as a heavy rain and strong wind moved through the region. A wind advisory with gusts up to 50 miles per hour was issued until 2 p.m. for eastern parts of the state, including Boston, Quincy, Dorchester, Plymouth, Barnstable, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Boston area residents may have woken up early Saturday morning to a rumble of thunder and lightning in a driving rain.

A period of heavy rain is moving through the region.

Forecasters predict winds will be capable of downing small tree limbs and branches. The bulk of the inclement weather will be contained to this morning, the weather service said.

Snow fell in some parts of the state and a winter weather advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. for western Franklin and Hampshire counties.

Heavy wet snow will be changing to rain across northwestern parts of the state, however, 4 to 9 inches of wet snow expected to accumulate before the changeover will cause power outages and downed tree limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

No snow is expected in eastern Massachusetts.

One to 2 inches of rainfall is predicted, and a coastal flood advisory was issued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in eastern, northeastern, and southeastern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are in the mid-40s and expected to increase a few degrees into the afternoon. The National Weather Service said residents can expect a break from the weather by early to mid-afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will remain in the 40s. Forecasters predict cloudy skies and breezy conditions Sunday, and sunshine on Monday.

