More than 6,000 without power across the state as heavy rain moves through area

Some Boston area residents may have woken up early Saturday morning to a rumble of thunder and lightning in a driving rain.
More than 6,000 customers were without power across the state as of 10 a.m. as a heavy rain and strong wind moved through the region. A wind advisory with gusts up to 50 miles per hour was issued until 2 p.m. for eastern parts of the state, including Boston, Quincy, Dorchester, Plymouth, Barnstable, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters predict winds will be capable of downing small tree limbs and branches. The bulk of the inclement weather will be contained to this morning, the weather service said.
A multifaceted storm is impacting southern New England this morning bringing heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. See below for details about each hazard, or get your personalized forecast at https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc. The bulk of the rain and winds will be this morning. pic.twitter.com/q8bo4MhU53— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
You might call that a "firehose" of moisture pointed directly at New England. It's certainly translating to a lot of rain. pic.twitter.com/bCUL815cFx— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
Snow fell in some parts of the state and a winter weather advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. for western Franklin and Hampshire counties.
Heavy wet snow will be changing to rain across northwestern parts of the state, however, 4 to 9 inches of wet snow expected to accumulate before the changeover will cause power outages and downed tree limbs, according to the National Weather Service.
No snow is expected in eastern Massachusetts.
[Heavy Wet Snow: Far Northwest MA] Heavy wet snow will be changing to rain this morning across far northwest MA. However, 5 to 9 inches of wet snow before the changeover will result in scattered power outages/downed tree limbs. pic.twitter.com/GS1LJ9LTw5— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
Heavy wet #snow at times impacting Northwest #MA. #winter https://t.co/Ti6MlY3x5a— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
[1:30 AM] We found #snow! Chester, #MA Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/dfnQHS4BFV— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
One to 2 inches of rainfall is predicted, and a coastal flood advisory was issued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in eastern, northeastern, and southeastern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are in the mid-40s and expected to increase a few degrees into the afternoon. The National Weather Service said residents can expect a break from the weather by early to mid-afternoon.
Here's a look at when you can expect a break from the rain...generally in the early to mid afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MW6HXRHYl3— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2021
Temperatures Sunday and Monday will remain in the 40s. Forecasters predict cloudy skies and breezy conditions Sunday, and sunshine on Monday.
