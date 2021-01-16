Police investigate if Quincy victim was shot in Boston

Police are trying to determine if a person found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car in Quincy is a victim of a possible shooting in Boston Friday night.
Boston police responded to 14 Ferndale Street in Dorchester at 6:29 p.m. on a report of shots fired, said Officer Shandra Pinto, a department spokeswoman.
Police issued a description of a vehicle believed to have been at that scene. Around 6:45 p.m., Quincy police located the vehicle on Victory Road, Quincy police said on Twitter.
The person in the car was found shot, with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Their condition was not known.
Boston police were processing the scene in Quincy late Friday night.
No further information was immediately available.
