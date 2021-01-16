Mass. reports 5,657 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 74 new deaths

The state reported 5,657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 444,028. The Department of Public Health also reported that the confirmed death toll grew to 13,305, including 74 new deaths.
In Massachusetts, 98,317 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, according to the state health department, while 2,197 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
As of Saturday, 112,120 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,452 people, bringing that total to 425,322.
The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.15 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state said the rate would be 7.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.
The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell from 2,236 to 2,222. The lowest that metric has been is 155.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.