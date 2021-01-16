Mass. reports 5,657 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 74 new deaths

The state reported 5,657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 444,028. The Department of Public Health also reported that the confirmed death toll grew to 13,305, including 74 new deaths.

In Massachusetts, 98,317 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, according to the state health department, while 2,197 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

As of Saturday, 112,120 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,452 people, bringing that total to 425,322.