Biden goes all in

Biden’s COVID-relief proposal is impressive : a $1.9 trillion rescue package that is twice as large as the one put forth by President Obama 12 years ago at a time of similar national economic peril. Biden’s plan would fulfill the promise of $2,000 stimulus checks by giving Americans direct payments of $1,400 on top of the $600 already distributed last month. The package includes more than $400 billion to deal with the pandemic directly, including additional resources for vaccine distribution and paying 100,000 public health workers to conduct vaccine outreach and contact tracing.

On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden capped off one of the worst weeks in modern American history by offering Americans a path out of our current maelstrom. In a primetime speech to the country, he proposed a major spending package to deal with COVID-19, which is killing on average 4,000 Americans per day. In the process, he made clear that he is not about to trim sails as president.

There’s $350 billion to help state and local government out of the budget holes caused by COVID-19. Biden would provide emergency paid leave for 106 million Americans, extend and expand unemployment benefits, and increase child care subsidies. Emergency nutrition assistance for 43 million children and families would be extended, and rental assistance would be provided for 14 million Americans. In addition, Biden would spend $130 billion to help get kids back in classrooms and meet his deadline of opening the majority of K-8 schools in his first 100 days in office. Biden is also calling on Congress to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

This is precisely the kind of thoughtful, comprehensive, and ambitious plan America has needed for a year. And as Biden made clear in his remarks, this is merely the first step. After taking office, he will lay out another major spending bill to invest in infrastructure and manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and clean energy.

What is most striking about Biden’s plan is that it is unapologetic. It is inevitable that congressional Republicans, who exploded the deficit during the Trump years, will complain that Biden is blowing a hole in the budget. The president-elect offered a curt pre-rebuttal to that talking point, noting that “smart fiscal investments, including deficit spending, are more urgent than ever.” As economists have long argued, a period of low interest rates, as is the case today, is an ideal moment for deficit spending because, as Biden said Thursday night, “the return on these investments — in jobs, in racial equity — will prevent long-term economic damage and the benefits will far surpass the costs.”

Of course, the hard part is still to come: getting this proposal through Congress. Democrats start with one major advantage — they control the Senate, which allows them to bring this legislation to the floor to be debated. Under budget reconciliation rules, they need only a simple majority to pass major chunks of Biden’s proposal. But there are still elements that Republicans could potentially filibuster.

It is an open question as to how far the GOP wants to go in obstructing Biden’s efforts, especially since so many members are on the defensive following the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol that left five people dead. For all their talk about national unity, it will look and sound discordant if they vote en masse to reject Biden’s first order of business.

Republicans need to make some difficult strategic choices. Yes, they could filibuster Biden’s proposal but mindless obstructionism is no longer a consequence-free activity. While some Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia have signaled wariness about doing away with the filibuster, will their opposition hold if it’s clear that Republicans are refusing to negotiate in good faith, especially on such vitally important legislation? Republicans are going to need to pick their battles and it remains to be seen if this is the hill they want to fight on.

For the first time in a while, Democrats have political leverage, and Biden’s ambitious proposal is clear evidence that they are willing to wield it.

But as important as it is that Biden is thinking big, what is perhaps more crucial is the way he’s doing it. When a president-elect tells you, “Out of all the peril of this moment, I want you to know I see all the promise as well,” and “I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been,” it is reassuring. These words reinforce the hope that there might be a light at the end of this pitch-dark tunnel. At a time of such grave national uncertainty when the country seems hopelessly and dangerously divided, Biden is offering a much-needed hint of optimism that better days are ahead. Of course, all new presidents try to strike an optimistic tone. The difference for Biden is that he may have the political advantage to turn hope into reality.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.