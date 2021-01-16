Envisioning the year ahead, constructively

Buildings are responsible for approximately 70 percent of Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions and are a priority of the plan outlined in the 2019 Carbon Free Boston report to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In the editorial board’s annual New Year’s Day preview (“ Looking ahead to 2021: What you can expect the editorial board to cover this year ”), there is a promise to keep an eye on the Biden administration’s work in numerous areas, including efforts to “slash carbon emissions from the electricity, transportation, and agriculture sectors.” What about slashing carbon emissions from the built environment?

In the state climate bill, there were important provisions to expedite a net-zero building stretch code, which would give cities and towns the option of requiring new construction and major retrofits to meet higher efficiency standards. Lawmakers sent the bill to Governor Baker at the end of their legislative session, and without the option to send it back to the Legislature with proposed changes, Baker vetoed it Thursday, citing the opt-in stretch code as a problem, among other issues.

Today, state-of-the-art energy-efficient buildings provide significant savings in operating costs, have better internal air quality, and produce much less pollution. They are good for the pocketbook, good for human health, and good for the planet. Governor Baker is misinformed on this issue; the Legislature needs to refile immediately and protect this provision.

I would like to see the Globe educate itself and its readers about the enormous benefits of these architectural and engineering advances.

James O. Michel

Cofounder

Boston Clean Energy Coalition

Hyde Park





Virtual meetings must still account for rules of state’s open meeting law

Re “Revitalizing local democracy through virtual meetings and more”: While there are benefits to Zoom and other virtual platforms during the pandemic, many of the requirements of the Massachusetts open meeting law still apply. The public’s ability to see and hear the proceedings of local government should model as closely as possible in-person attendance at public meetings.

Viewers should be able to attend virtual meetings without encountering excessive obstacles. Presenters and board members should be identified onscreen at all times, in software, or with name plates visible on screen.

Blackened screens with only names, though convenient in Zoom meetings, should not be allowed for board members and town employees. As with in-person meetings, citizens should know who is speaking and see them speaking.

Secret texts and messaging among board members and with the public during meetings should not be allowed. This practice denies the public the right to observe meeting action and deliberation — a basic open meeting law right.

For citizens without Internet access who may learn of meetings only through word of mouth these days, Zoom meetings are unacceptable. Local cable access TV can air what is recorded during the Zoom session only with permission of the boards. If speakers are not identified or the board chooses not to allow recording of certain meetings (notwithstanding a valid executive session), and accurate minutes take months to obtain, then the public is left in the cold.

Guidance and clarification from the attorney general’s office is essential as this pandemic drags on and technology evolves.

Kendra Cooper

Reading

The writer, an attorney, is a Reading Town Meeting member, a local cable access producer, and, as a member of the Massachusetts Silver Legislature, an advocate for the rights of older adults and people with disabilities.

Advertisement





In eyeing return to normal, how can you overlook the arts?

I look forward to the return of the arts — to going to a concert, a play, a musical. I long to gather with a bunch of strangers to have a shared experience that stirs the soul, raises the spirits, and gives purpose and context to our world. Is there anything better than laughing together? Being inspired? Getting transported to a different place and time in a way that only the live arts can provide?

If I were to rely on the Globe’s perspective, I would be alone in my hope. The New Year’s Day Opinion section (“Don’t Look Back”) and the story on the Jan. 3 front page (“At long last, a year to look forward to”) do not envision the arts in Boston. The same goes for last Sunday’s Metro story “Advice for the next mayor” — it featured a wonderful diversity of perspectives, but once again, the Globe couldn’t find one arts leader to include?

ArtsBoston research shows that more people attend arts and culture events in Boston than all major sports events, combined. While the Jan. 3 news article sees stadiums and fans in the future, the arts aren’t even mentioned.

I can assure the Globe and its readers that we at the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus and our fellow arts groups will be back, entertaining, educating, and enlightening. We were among the first businesses to close, and we’ll be among the last to return. But we will be back. We’re a key component of what “normalcy” will look and feel like.

Craig Coogan

Executive director

Boston Gay Men’s Chorus

Boston





Guard against COVID fatigue, stay safe, and look toward progress

New Year’s Eve, 2019, was filled with overflowing optimism and hope, as 2020 was about to emerge and many anticipated a symbolic clear focus and positive vision for the future.

Sadly, 2020 devolved into one of the worst years ever. It seemed that no one escaped 2020 unscathed.

We saw catastrophic global illness and death, social unrest, police brutality, political gridlock, executive branch incompetence, rejection of science and global warming, economic freefall, expansion of food insecurity in America, and a blind eye turned to justice and the rule of law, tragically witnessed around the world this month, when the US Capitol was stormed by an out-of-control mob, encouraged by the president, seeking to overthrow the results of our election.

On the bright side, reduced commuting and greenhouse gas emissions have pointed the way to a greener way of living. Multiple pharmaceutical companies developed in record time an effective vaccine to protect us from COVID-19.

I believe that 2021 will offer a vast improvement, but not immediately. We all should continue to be diligent about observing simple protective protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID fatigue is a real phenomenon. We are human, and we try to do our best, but sometimes we let our guard down and make mistakes.

When that happens, a simple tool for most life situations, the CALM approach — correct, apologize, learn, move on — can often set things right. Easy to remember, easy to use, easy to share with others.

In 2021, we have the opportunity to come together and repair the globe. We’ve made it this far. Let’s continue to do our part.

Bill Poznik

Hudson

The writer is a licensed independent clinical social worker.