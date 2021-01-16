Words to live by (clip and save)

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” — Martin Luther King Jr.

I have a plea for the coming year to our political, corporate, cultural, and media leaders and pundits. Could you please, often and with conviction, remind us of the following:

“The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.” — Jimmy Carter

“Behave toward everyone as if receiving a guest.” — Chinese proverb

“To change the world, we must be good to those who cannot repay us.” — Pope Francis

“The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“There is always some beauty left — in nature, sunshine, freedom, in yourself.” — Anne Frank

“There is work to be done and obligations to be met — obligations to truth, to justice, and to liberty.” — John F. Kennedy

“If you are not a better person tomorrow than you are today, what need have you for a tomorrow?” — Rabbi Nachman of Breslov

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” —Dr. Seuss

Alex Krieger

Jamaica Plain