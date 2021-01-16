Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen earn berths on US team for world championships

The federation reserves the right to choose skaters for worlds and the Olympics regardless of how they finish at nationals. Tennell won her second US title Friday night; she also finished first in 2018. Tennell is also an Olympic bronze medalist in the team event at the Pyeongchang Games.

LAS VEGAS — National champion Bradie Tennell and third-place finisher Karen Chen were selected Saturday by US Figure Skating for the world championships team.

Chen, the 2017 US champion, was picked over Amber Glenn, whose second-place showing this year was her first podium placing at nationals. The United States has only two spots; the maximum for a country is three.

Chen finished fourth at the 2017 worlds and also was on the U.S. squad for Pyeongchang.

The 2021 world championships are set for March 22-28 in Stockholm. But it’s uncertain if they will happen because of the coronavirus pandemic that also forced cancellation of the 2020 worlds in Montreal, for which Tennell owned a berth.

Glenn was given the first alternate spot, followed by Mariah Bell.







