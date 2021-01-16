Bruins lose to Devils in final seconds of OT

They mostly failed to generate quality chances, tips, screens, or trouble in front of Blackwood, who stopped 27 of 28 shots. Their offensive-zone trips didn’t last long.

Still without a five-on-five goal through two games, they dropped a Saturday afternoon slog to the Devils, 2-1 in overtime, after making it a bit too simple for New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood.

NEWARK — The Bruins do not view this season-opening road trip as the exhibition slate they never got to play. Their game, however, does appear to be stuck in offseason mode.

After playing 129:58 of timed hockey this season, the Bruins (1-0-1) have put on the board only Brad Marchand and Nick Ritchie’s power-play goals Thursday and Patrice Bergeron’s shorthanded strike Saturday. According to Natural Stat Trick, they had three shot attempts in the high-danger (slot, net-front) area on Saturday.

Aside from Bergeron (seven shots), Bruins forwards landed nine shots. David Pastrnak, still rehabbing from September hip surgery, is often good for seven or nine a game. But he is still a few weeks away, and when he looked to his right as the game wore on Saturday, Bergeron saw a rotating cast of wingers: Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle, and David Krejci. Craig Smith, making his debut after missing Thursday’s win, was not ready for top-line duty.

Ondrej Kase, injured Saturday after playing 4:46, was missing in action.

“It’s a work in progress,” Bergeron said.

The zero Devils fans in attendance went home happy after rookie Yegor Sharangovich broke in alone and beat Jaroslav Halak with 1.7 seconds left in OT.

The goal, Sharangovich’s first in the NHL, came after the speedy Belarussian beat a backchecking Matt Grzelcyk, and New Jersey’s Damon Severson outflanked Coyle near the benches and fed his linemate.

Halak, who made 29 saves, was like Tuukka Rask on Thursday: in midseason form. He also deserved better. In the final 10 minutes of regulation, he stayed patient while denying Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, and Jack Hughes. Halak also sorted out penalty-kill traffic through the first 36 seconds of OT, and kicked out a Hughes one-timer in OT, off a Bruins giveaway.

“I didn’t think it was bad,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of Halak’s workload, concerning the number of chances he saw. “It’s not like one breakdown after the other. We expect a little bit of this.”

Bobbled pucks and turnovers were a problem for the Boston defenders, and not just the youngest ones. Cassidy called the puck movement “predictable” in the first period. “It shows in your chances for,” he said. “If you’re not getting out of your own end with some speed, like we were in the first period the other night, pretty good chance the forwards are mucking pucks out on the wall or helping out in D zone, and you’re not getting any attack.”

New Jersey’s Miles Wood opened the scoring off a Bruins turnover, after the pedal-mashing Devils winger fought Kevan Miller 19 seconds in. Miller, who popped off Wood’s helmet and landed a series of rights, forced him to answer for two goaltender interference penalties against Rask on Thursday. But Wood had the last laugh, giving the Devils the lead with 3:45 left in the first. Jesper Boqvist harassed Grzelcyk into a turnover, Hughes picked off the outlet attempt, and Wood tipped home a point shot from rookie Ty Smith.

In the second period, Ritchie appeared to have scored his second goal of the season when he tipped home a Grzelcyk shot from the high slot. Referee Jon McIsaac’s no-goal call was upheld after the Bruins’ challenge, the league ruling that Craig Smith made contact with Blackwood at the top of the crease.

The Devils went on the power play, which meant they had to deal with Boston’s best.

This was the highlight of the game for Boston: At the end of a penalty killing shift that lasted 1:15, Marchand won the puck from Hughes along the wall and chugged up the ice. Knowing his team was playing five on four, and he could expend his energy trying to rub out Marchand, Palmieri tried to take him down at center ice. Marchand kept his balance, entered the zone, and slipped a seam pass to Bergeron, who had outraced two backcheckers. The latter zipped a shot past Blackwood to tie the score, and was then caught on camera saying, “Wow,” to his linemate before they celebrated.

“An amazing talent,” Bergeron said of Marchand, who has more shorthanded points (45) than anyone since he arrived in the league in 2009-10. “It’s about trying to find a lane for him and get open, and that’s it. He’s always got the second and third effort on the puck.”

They’ll need that and more Monday, facing an Islanders club that likes to throw down tar and thumbtacks in front of its net.

“We’re certainly trying to make it work until Pasta comes back,” Cassidy said. “We’re not shooting enough. We’re not following the original shot. That, to me, is just not playing hockey for a while. You go out and play in the [offseason] … it’s tic-tac-toe, they’re making plays, they’re not going to shoot unless it’s a real good chance to score.”

The preseason, if it ever really existed, is over.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.