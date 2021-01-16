Celtics return in fine form, and other observations of their rout of the Magic

But once the game began, there were no signs of rust or sluggishness, and there was no way to tell that this week had been different from the others. Despite the absence of star forward Jayson Tatum, Boston rolled to a 124-97 win over Orlando, its fifth in a row.

Over the last six days the Celtics had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, they held just one practice, and their walk-through before Friday’s game against the Magic was pushed back as they waited for four teammates to be cleared just to take part.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart called the past week “a whirlwind tornado.” Forward Semi Ojeleye said that it was a sobering reminder of how quickly the game can be taken away.

“We missed each other,” Smart said. “We missed being on that court.”

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and tied his career high with 8 assists and Semi Ojeleye added 18 points for Boston.

The Celtics led, 69-53, early in the third before the Magic pushed back and pulled within 72-66 on a Cole Anthony runner. But the lead was never really in danger after that. Brown scored and then hit Payton Pritchard for a 3-pointer to quickly extend the lead, and then Boston used a 13-0 run early in the fourth to make it 101-72.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum and Robert Williams remained out because they recently tested positive for COVID-19. Carsen Edwards was also sidelined because of health protocols.

Teague started in place of Tatum, and coach Brad Stevens shuffled the starting lineup a bit more by starting Grant Williams in place of Daniel Theis. The Theis and Tristan Thompson frontcourt pairing has not worked well this season. Stevens said Friday’s decision was made to match up better against Orlando’s bigs, but he reemphasized that the Theis/Thompson pairing is being used now because he knows there will be a time when it is needed later.

“They’re both really good players who can help us in a ton of ways,” Stevens said. “Sometimes they might start; sometimes they might come off [the bench].”

▪ Teague had a nice start. Over one first-quarter stretch he hit a 3-pointer, drove for a reverse layup, drew a charge, and picked up an assist. The Celtics consistently and successfully tried to exploit his matchup with Anthony, Orlando’s rookie guard.

On one play midway through the third quarter Teague spun Anthony all the way around before scoring on a drive. Pritchard has been a revelation, but the presence of a sturdy veteran such as Teague has really been helpful with Kemba Walker out.

▪ The new NBA safety protocols were in effect for this game. When players checked out, they were handed both a towel and a mask by a game attendant. Also, inactive players such as Walker and Romeo Langford, who are out with injuries, were told to stay home.

▪ Where would the Celtics be so far this season without Pritchard? He has been such a consistent, stabilizing force, and he provided more evidence in the second quarter.

For a few minutes, with Tatum sidelined and Brown on the bench, the lack of offense looked like it would become glaring. But then Pritchard calmly took control.

Rookie Payton Pritchard had another strong outing, finishing with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Kathryn Riley/Getty

After Orlando pushed in front, 35-34, Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and a step-back 3-pointer before adding a pair of driving layups. In a blink, Boston’s lead was back to double digits. In the second quarter Pritchard was 4 for 4 with 10 points. He finished the game with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“Payton has been doing it,” Smart said, “coming in and really excelling, really just surprising us and everybody else in this league. He’s showing that he belongs here.”

▪ Tacko Fall checked in during the fourth quarter and the bench went bananas when he appeared to hit a 3-pointer. He was on the line, but that’s what happens when you have sneakers his size.

The more impressive moment might have come moments later, when Orlando’s Khem Birch closed out to stop Fall from hitting another one, and Fall pump-faked, drove past him and threw down a two-handed dunk.

“I think that everybody loves what he brings to the table as far as a teammate, as a worker, as a guy,” Stevens said. “He spends a lot of time on his skill. I think they were more excited about the ball-handling at the top of the key and then the drive.

Tacko Fall dunks for 2 of the 6 points he scored in the rout of the Magic. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Stevens confirmed that assistant coaches Jay Larranaga and Jerome Allen are also away from the team because of COVID-19 protocols. Neither one was on the bench for Friday’s game.

“You don’t want to have anybody missing or out, but those guys are still adding as much value as possible while they’re out,” he said. “Those guys were on Zoom calls with us all the time, they’re on Zoom calls with their individuals. I’m sure Jay has rewound Tacko’s jump shot 58 times already, and watched it with great joy. They work together and he spent a lot of time in the gym with him. So, I’m sure they both missed being here and they’ll be back with us soon.”

▪ The absences gave Stevens a chance to experiment with some unusual groupings on Friday. This was a fun one late in the second quarter: Pritchard, Brown, Teague, Smart, and Thompson.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.