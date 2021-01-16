Eagles reportedly set to interview Patriots’ Josh McDaniels for head coach position

Other names that have been linked to the vacancy include Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has also interviewed for the position , which opened up after the Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a rocky 4-11-1 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching job, The Athletic reported Saturday afternoon.

McDaniels, 44, confirmed at the conclusion of the Patriots’ season that he remains interested in becoming an NFL head coach.

“I definitely want to do that,” he said at the end of December. “I would love to have the opportunity if it presents itself.”

Philadelphia’s request is the first interview McDaniels has received this offseason. The Houston Texans, who recently hired Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new general manager, could be another team to watch.

McDaniels joined New England’s coaching staff in 2001, and has spent a total of 17 seasons with the Patriots.

In January 2009, he was hired to replace Mike Shanahan as head coach of the Denver Broncos. His tenure proved to be short, lasting less than two seasons with an 11-17 record.

McDaniels then served as the Rams’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a season before returning to New England, where he has since stayed.

In February 2018, McDaniels garnered interest from several teams prior to agreeing to terms to replace Chuck Pagano as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. However, he ended up backing out of the deal.

The Patriots have already lost one member of this past season’s coaching staff, with quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch leaving to become head coach at the University of Arizona.

