Martin Perez coming back to the Red Sox on $4.5 million deal

The Red Sox made an addition to their starting rotation on Saturday, and it’s bringing back a face that made clear he never wanted to depart.
Martin Pérez is in agreement with the team on a one-year, $4.5 million deal with a $6 million team option for 2022. The lefthander’s deal has a $500,000 buyout, as well as bonuses for innings pitched in both years.
The Red Sox declined a $6.25 million option on Pérez on Nov. 1, following a season in which he was a bad rotation’s most consistent starter. The 29-year-old went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts and 62 innings. He fanned 6.7 batters per nine innings, but walked a career-worst 4.1 as Boston starters combined for a 5.58 ERA, worst in franchise history.
“We were very happy with what he did this year,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said just after the end of the season. “He came and was very consistent and a great teammate. A lot of positives there.”
Pérez made no secret how much he enjoyed his first season in Boston, and how he hoped he’d get to have another. He’s in line to get just that.
“I’m proud to be here and part of this organization,” Pérez said in September. “I believe in the Boston Red Sox. It’s a tough year for everybody. We just need to continue to believe. Next year is going to be different.”
