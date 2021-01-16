Martin Perez coming back to the Red Sox on $4.5 million deal

The Red Sox made an addition to their starting rotation on Saturday, and it’s bringing back a face that made clear he never wanted to depart.

Martin Pérez is in agreement with the team on a one-year, $4.5 million deal with a $6 million team option for 2022. The lefthander’s deal has a $500,000 buyout, as well as bonuses for innings pitched in both years.

The Red Sox declined a $6.25 million option on Pérez on Nov. 1, following a season in which he was a bad rotation’s most consistent starter. The 29-year-old went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts and 62 innings. He fanned 6.7 batters per nine innings, but walked a career-worst 4.1 as Boston starters combined for a 5.58 ERA, worst in franchise history.