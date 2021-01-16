No pause button for Nate Amado, Whitman-Hanson boys’ basketball in a riveting return

With the school back to hybrid learning as of Thursday, the Panthers made a triumphant return to the court Friday night, seemingly unaffected by the week-long hiatus, Amado in particular. He netted 22 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the reigning Division 2 co-champions cruised to an 87-51 Patriot League win over visiting Duxbury.

When Whitman-Hanson High shifted to remote learning on Jan. 8, pausing all athletic activities, senior captain Nate Amadokept his game sharp by putting up shots at a nearby outdoor court.

Sandwiched between a pair of Whitman-Hanson players and his own teammate, Duxbury's Alexander Barlow (4) hauls down a rebound in Friday's Patriot League matchup.

It was the Panthers’ 25th straight win.

“Luckily it wasn’t too cold out during the break so we went to the outdoor courts as a team, put masks on obviously, and shot that way together,” said Amado, who also recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Silver Lake last Tuesday.

On Friday, the 6-foot-2 guard fueled a 29-5 first-half run, turning an early 11-10 lead into a commanding 40-15 margin before halftime. In that stretch, Amado drained four 3-pointers, three from from NBA range, and threw down a pair of thunderous dunks in transition. He finished 10 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point land, while adding five rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.

Fellow senior captain Cole LeVangie tallied 9 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds, and guard Amari Jamison chipped in 14 points.

“Nate is a multi-dimensional player that can hurt teams in so many ways,” said Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers. “When you have Nate and Cole next to each other, they feed off each other and make each other so much better. They both have the experience too of playing on such a tremendous team a year ago.”

Duxbury, which played its first game since Dec. 28, cut the lead to 42-28 in the opening minutes of the third quarter after a 3-pointer from Shawn Cass (11 points). But Whitman-Hanson responded with a 13-0 spurt and led 71-42 after three quarters.

Owen Burns paced the Dragons (1-1) with 13 points.

“One of the hardest parts of this whole thing is one day you’re on and one day you’re off and it’s emotional for the kids,” said Rodgers. “We met every day on Zoom and did team-building stuff to stay in touch. But it’s been tough for the kids.”

Whitman-Hanson's Nate Amado soars to the basket for 2 of his game-high 25 points against Duxbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Whitman-Hanson's Cole LeVangie (33) collides with Duxbury's Alexander Barlow during Friday's game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Andover 61, Central Catholic 54 — Junior posts Aidan Cammann (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Logan Satlow (12 points, 10 boards) powered the Golden Warriors (2-0) to their second win of the week over Central. Xavier McKenzie poured in 28 points for the Raiders.

Billerica 75, Chelmsford 61 — Michael Stack led the Indians (2-0) with 19 points, Ankeet Patel had 14 points, and Mason Hunt added 13 points with 14 rebounds.

Bishop Connolly 82, South Shore Christian 52 — Senior guard Drew Spellman poured in 30 points and backcourt mate Matt Myron added 18 for the Cougars (2-0) in the Mayflower League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 66, Greater New Bedford 43 — Senior guard Patrick Palazzi spearheaded the South Coast win with 20 points and the Falcons (3-1) closed the game with a 23-7 run.

Fairhaven 70, Wareham 67 — Logan Berube poured in 24 points and Ian Conte netted six of his 10 points in overtime to lead the Blue Devils (3-0) to the South Coast victory in double OT.

Franklin 62, King Philip 36 — Senior forward Andrew Byfield logged 16 points for the Panthers (3-0) in a Hockomock win over the Warriors (0-3)

Georgetown 62, Manchester Essex 54 — Big nights from Justin Murphy (25 points) and Grant Lyon (18 points) kept the host Royals (5-0) unbeaten in the Cape Ann League.

Hingham 58, Plymouth North 48 — Steven White scored a team-high 21 points in the Patriot League win for the host Harbormen (2-2).

Oliver Ames 59, Foxborough 39 — Seniors Amari Brown (24 points) and Will Whiteside (13 points) accounted for more than half the points for the Tigers (2-0) in the Hockomock win.

Peabody 47, Winthrop 28 — Senior Drew Lucas (15 points) and freshman Raphel Laurent (8 points) helped the Tanners (2-0) protect their home court in the Northeastern Conference battle.

Pembroke 56, North Quincy 42 — Sophomore guard Brady Spencer led the Titans (2-2) with 18 points in the Patriot League win. Sophomore Zach Taylor had a career-high 11 points for the Red Raiders (2-2).

Randolph 62, Mashpee 31 — Junior guard Fabrice Salvantscored 17 points and Anthony Williams added 16 points for the Blue Devils (1-0).

Rockland 61, Norwell 37 — Seniors Patrick Moriarty (17 points) and Hunter Wardwell (14 points) were the catalysts for the Bulldogs (3-0) in the South Shore League.

South Shore Voc-Tech 57, Holbrook 43 — Matt Veiga (18 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) stuffed the stat sheet and Dylan McCue contributed an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double to propel the visiting Vikings (2-0) past the Bulldogs (0-2) for the second time in three days in a Mayflower League matchup.

Weston 74, Bedford 66 — In his season debut, junior center Sawyer Mayhugh dropped in 27 points to pace the Wildcats (2-2).

Girls’ basketball

Duxbury 51, Hanover 31 — The Dragons’ mantra this season: think like a goldfish and have the shortest memory possible.

When Duxbury hit a dry spell against Hanover, the hosts focused on that mind-set and got back to doing what built their lead in the first place.

“I think we realized it’s basketball, it’s a game,” Duxbury senior captain Sydney Ropes said. “We need to have more fun playing it. Second half, I do think it was more fun. It’s always fun when the ball goes in the net.”

After falling behind by 1 midway through the third quarter, the Dragons closed the game on an extended 28-7 run to earn the decisive Patriot League win.

Ropes powered Duxbury (4-0) with 18 points on five 3-pointers, freshman point guard Molly Donovan scored all 12 of her points in the second half, and junior guard Laurené Jordan added 9.

Senior Emily Flynn paced Hanover (3-1) with 15 points, and junior McKalah Gaine added 9.

The Hawks led, 24-23, with 3:34 left in the third before Duxbury seized control again.

“It was just hitting shots,” Duxbury coach Brian Keller said. “I told Molly, ‘Hey, the shots haven’t gone yet, but the next one’s going in.’ Sydney hit a bunch of big shots, too.”

Olivia Kyriakides blocked a shot and Donovan found Ropes for a go-ahead 3 to make it 26-24 Dragons. Donovan then added her first bucket, a deep 3 that sat on the rim for a long second before descending through the net. Ropes hit Amanda Donovan for a layup, then Jordan banked in a running 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with five seconds left in the quarter.

Duxbury led, 34-26, through three, and extended its lead from there, as Ropes, Molly Donovan, and Faith Bolduc helped put the game out of reach.

“Once our 3s started going in, in the third and fourth quarter, we got momentum and went with the flow and kept it going,” Jordan said.

Acton-Boxborough 35, Cambridge 21 — Freshman Grace O’Sullivan scored 15 points, grabbed 13 boards, and snatched five steals as A-B improved to 2-1 in the Dual County League. Sophomore Bridget Bartlett contributed 10 rebounds.

Bridgewater-Raynham 74, New Bedford 36 — Junior Fiona Kelly’s 17-point, 11-rebound effort powered the Trojans (4-0) past the Whalers (1-2) in the Southeast Conference. Senior Kenzie Matulonis contributed 14 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals for B-R.

Central Catholic 49, Andover 22 — Senior Adrianna Niles scored a team-high 17 points to lead the visiting Raiders (2-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Warriors (0-2).

Dracut 52, Methuen 51 — Junior Cameron Watkins (13 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Middies (1-1) pull out the overtime win over the Rangers (1-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Falmouth 48, Sandwich 32 — A pandemic pause pushed back the start of the season for both programs, but the visiting Clippers started fast with a 17-4 run in the first quarter of their Cape & Islands win. Seniors Lily Craft (12 points) and Ariana Silva (11) led the way.

Matignon 46, Saint Joseph Prep 31 — The senior trio of Krysta Lingley (12 points), Olivia O’Brien (10 points), and Alessia Dinardi (10 points) powered the visiting Warriors (2-0) in their Catholic Central victory.

Nauset 62, Martha’s Vineyard 12 — The host Warriors (3-0) took control with a 16-0 blitz in the first quarter on the way to the Cape & Islands victory. Senior Avery Burns led all scorers with 23 points.

Norton 55, Bellingham 35 — Sophomore Taryn Fieri scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lancers (3-0) to the Tri-Valley League victory.

Norwood 48, Medfield 45 (OT) — After a humbling 60-39 loss to Medfield on Tuesday, the Mustangs knew adjustments were in order. The changes paid dividends in the rematch.

“We threw a couple different looks at [Medfield] defensively, and we basically changed our defensive scheme, just to try to control their drives,” said coach Amy Quinn.

The Mustangs (2-2) outscored the Warriors (3-1) 25-14 in the second half and overtime to secure the Tri-Valley League triumph, handing Medfield its first loss. Senior guard Erin Reen and junior forward Megan Olbrys had 13 points apiece, with Olbrys finishing off a well-timed pass from Reen for the go-ahead basket.

“It’s just a confidence booster, knowing that we can be in that game against a great team like Medfield, and come out with a great win in overtime,” Quinn said.

Notre Dame (H) 46, East Bridgewater 39 — Eighth-grader Ava Orlando racked up 19 points and seven steals and junior Ava Foley notched a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the Cougars to victory.

Old Rochester 31, Apponequet 23 — The Bulldogs were led by junior Maggie Brogioli (10 points, 5 rebounds) and senior Meghan Horan (8 points, 9 rebounds) in their South Coast league victory.

Pembroke 50, North Quincy 47 — Tim Lopes has the Titans practice specific plays for crunch-time moments. Against North Quincy, Pembroke executed one set to a T for the buzzer-beating Patriot League victory.

Senior Katelyn Howe inbounded the ball to classmate Abby Obermann on the opposite baseline with under 10 seconds left. Obermann ran the length of the court, dished the ball to Haley March in the right corner, and watched the senior guard drill the winning 3.

“We ran it a couple times last year,” said coach Tim Lopes. “I don’t want to give away our trade secrets, but it’s a pretty effective play.”

Junior guard Kylee Dinneen led the Titans with 16 points. But to Lopes, getting three seniors to impact the final play is special in the uncertainty of this season. “They’ve been screwed out of so much,” he said, “but the three seniors make it happen... it’s pretty cool.”

Pentucket 57, Manchester Essex 30 — Seniors Arielle Cleveland (17 points) and Mackenzie Currie (11) paced Pentucket (5-0) to the Cape Ann win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 45, Holbrook 43 — Junior Ellery Campbell (25 points) paced the visiting Vikings to the Mayflower win.

St. Mary’s 75, Cardinal Spellman 27 — Senior forward Maiya Bergdorf became the seventh player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone in the dominant Catholic Central League victory for the Spartans. Bergdorf, who played her first two seasons at Belmont High, entered the night with 992 points.

Boys’ hockey

Dracut/Tyngsborough 3, Methuen 0 — Senior goaltender Caulin Martel made 31 saves for the shutout and senior captain Brian Workman struck for a pair of goals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, and Steven Sousa also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.