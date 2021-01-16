Reports: Corey Kluber, DJ LeMahieu make deals with Yankees

That coup completed a massive day in the Bronx, New York just about locking in its third baseman DJ LeMahieu on a new six-year, $90-million contract — the largest free-agent deal of the offseason, should it be completed — and avoiding arbitration with Aaron Judge, who agreed to a $10.175 million pact for 2021.

Corey Kluber’s connection to Massachusetts made him a popular pick to end up part of the solution for the Red Sox pitching staff in 2021. Instead, the two-time Cy Young winner is signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees, according to ESPN .

ESPN reported Kluber’s deal is for $11 million. Both LeMahieu and Kluber’s deals are pending a physical.

Kluber, who’ll be 35 in April, was among the best pitchers in baseball while with Cleveland from 2011-19, with a 3.16 ERA and four 18-win seasons, including Cy victories in 2014 and 2017 — Chris Sale was a distant No. 2 in the latter. His final season there was limited to seven starts, however, when a line drive broke his right arm. Traded to Texas in December 2019, Kluber pitched just one inning for the Rangers, shoulder tightness in his first start revealing a torn muscle.

He became a free agent when Texas declined its $18 million option for 2021.

Twenty-five teams attended a workout in Florida on Wednesday, Kluber throwing a 30-pitch bullpen session.

The Alabama-born Kluber has, since 2016, made his offseason home in Winchester — hometown of his wife, Amanda — and trained at the Hudson facility of Eric Cressey, whom the Yankees hired last year to oversee their training and strength/conditioning departments.

Kluber joins a rotation headed by Gerrit Cole that also includes Deivi García, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and, at some point, Luis Severino when he returns from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27. It is not clear whether the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent. In addition, Domingo Germán is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season.

LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The three-time All-Star won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.