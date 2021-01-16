Stewart Cink, 47, basks in the glow at Sony Open

Enjoying a surge in the twilight of his career, 47-year-old Stewart Cink putted for birdie on all but one hole Friday on his way to a 7-under-par 63, leaving him in a group of five golfers who were two shots behind leader Nick Taylor at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Cink only came close to bogey one time, hitting his tee shot left into a bunker on the par-3 17th and blasting out to 4 feet. Cink already won the season-opener in the Safeway Open in September, his first victory since the 2009 British Open at Turnberry, and was tied with Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylo r (66), and Chris Kirk (65). Fourteen players were separated by three shots going into the weekend. Taylor pitched in for eagle to get his round headed in the right direction, and he kept going until he finished with one last birdie for an 8-under 62. Taylor, who won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, was at 12-under 128 . . . The World Golf Championship is moving from Mexico City to the Gulf Coast of Florida this year, a change driven by the COVID-19 pandemic that has put restrictions on travel and kept away spectators. The PGA Tour sent a memo to players Friday informing them of the relocation for Feb. 25-28. It will be played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin . . . Ángel Cabrera , the 2007 US Open champion and 2009 Masters winner, was arrested Thursday by federal police in Brazil and faces extradition to his native Argentina, the Associated Press reported. In a statement, Brazilian police officials say Cabrera faces charges of assault, theft, illegal intimidation, and repeated disrespect to authorities in Argentina. He was on Interpol’s Red Notice list, meaning the international police organization had asked law-enforcement bodies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Another three NBA games were postponed Friday, including one in Minnesota only a couple hours before game time, as the league’s struggle with increasing coronavirus numbers continued. Among the revelations Friday: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother and six other relatives have died from COVID-19, said he has tested positive. The Wizards said that they have six players who are positive as well, and another three players out because contact tracing data suggested they could have been exposed. “I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions,” Towns wrote on social media. The Timberwolves’ game with the Grizzlies was called off, as were what would have been Wizards’ home games Sunday and Monday against the Cavaliers. “The NBA’s been pointing to this period for quite some time, that this was going to be very difficult,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “And they weren’t kidding.” The current tally of postponements: 13 since the start of the season, 12 of them — involving 16 of the NBA’s 30 teams — since Sunday alone . . . Amber Nichols is the NBA G League’s second female general manager after the Washington Wizards promoted her to that job with the Capital City Go-Go. Nichols, who played four years of college basketball at Richmond, has been with the Go-Go since the team’s inception. She managed its logistics the past two seasons and has worked with the Wizards’ front office during NBA and G League drafts and scouting events. Nichols joins Tori Miller of the College Park Skyhawks as women serving as GMs in the G League. Miller became the first in July when the Atlanta Hawks put her in charge of its affiliate. The G League season is expected to start next month in Florida with 18 teams participating. The Wizards are not sending their G League team to the bubble but Nichols will accompany some players who will participate with the Erie BayHawks, New Orleans’s affiliate.

MISCELLANY

Hockey series in flux

The home-and-home men’s hockey series between No. 13 Northeastern and No. 3 Boston College will not be played this weekend after a positive COVID-19 test result within Northeastern’s non-player or coach Tier 1 personnel. The teams were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday night at 7. BC will now face Merrimack in a home-and-home series, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. The Warriors were scheduled to host Vermont this weekend, but that series also was postponed on Friday after a positive test within the program . . . UConn women’s basketball’s game scheduled for Jan. 26, against Providence has been postponed. The Friars, which announced a pause in team activities Jan. 12, said they had to extend that pause due to additional COVID-related issues . . . UConn recruit Saylor Poffenbarger — a 6-foot-2-inch guard from Middletown, Md., who was expected to be part of next year’s freshman class — enrolled in classes at the school after graduating high school early and will join the fourth-ranked Huskies this season, coach Geno Auriemma announced . . . The Edmonton Oilers placed 38-year-old goalie Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve and re-assigned Olivier Rodrigue to the taxi squad, pending quarantine protocols. Edmonton did not elaborate on Smith’s injury. He was supposed to start Thursday night at home against Vancouver, but was declared inactive, forcing Mikko Koskinen into back-to-back starts. Edmonton re-signed Smith to a one-year contract in the offseason . . . WEEI and program director Joe Zarbano have parted ways. Zarbano, who began at the sports radio station as an intern in 2007 and rose to the position of program director in July 2016, announced he was leaving in a company-wide memo Friday afternoon.