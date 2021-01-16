Tom Brady and Drew Brees matchup will be one for the ages

How old are Brady and Brees? Their first matchup, a Michigan-Purdue game in 1999, was held before Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs and Saints center Cesar Ruiz turned 1 year old. Brees celebrated his birthday on Friday, and his teammates didn’t know what to get him.

How old are Tom Brady and Drew Brees? When they broke into the league in the early 2000s, Todd Bowles, a head coach or defensive coordinator for five different teams, was just a 37-year-old secondary coach for the Jets.

“Is Metamucil a proper answer?” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “A heated blanket?”

How old are Brady and Brees? At 43 and 42, respectively, they are older than nine NFL head coaches. Sunday’s Buccaneers-Saints showdown marks the first playoff matchup between two 40-something quarterbacks, and the combined age of 85 is the highest ever for an NFL game.

“He’s a lot younger than me — he’s 18 months younger than me,” Brady said of Brees. “Eighteen months ago, I felt pretty good. So I’ve got a little advanced age on him — and experience. I’m hanging in there.”

Brady and Brees are more than just hanging in there — they are still thriving despite being closer to their AARP cards than their rookie seasons. Brees’s Saints went 13-3, Brady’s Buccaneers went 11-5, and they meet Sunday evening in New Orleans in the NFC divisional playoffs.

“When Tom Brady signed with the Bucs and I knew that he was coming to our division, I envisioned this game,” Brees said this past week. “I knew our aspirations as a team, to be in the playoffs and beyond. And I certainly knew what he was bringing to the Bucs and that talented roster. And so I think this is probably where we all envisioned being at this point in season.”

Their careers have run parallel, without intersecting too often. Brady and Brees were both decent quarterbacks in the Big Ten — Brady won their only matchup, 38-12 for Michigan in 1999 — who weren’t considered blue-chip NFL prospects. Brady was a sixth-round pick in 2000, and Brees went in the second round in 2001.

Brady and Brees greeted each other before a 2015 preseason game between the Patriots and Saints. Bill Feig/Associated Press

They blossomed into two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, with Brady and Brees ranking 1-2 in all-time passing yards (Brees has the edge by 1,154 yards) and touchdown passes (Brady is up by 10). Now they are rewriting the book on playing professional sports over the age of 40.

“I just think so much of him as a person and as a player,” Brady said. “I know what it takes to do what he’s doing, [and] he knows what it takes to do what I’m doing. I think there’s just a lot of mutual respect.”

Yet they faced each other only a handful of times, with Brees going 2-0 as a Charger against Brady, and Brady answering back with a 2-1 record against Brees as a Saint. Despite Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots, and Brees’s decade and a half of dominance with the Saints, the two never met in the playoffs.

This year, their paths finally merged, with Brady signing with the Buccaneers in March and joining Brees in the NFC South. Brees and the Saints got the better of both regular-season matchups, giving Brees a 5-2 career advantage over Brady.

But none of their previous seven games match the importance of Sunday’s showdown, with a trip to the NFC Championship game at stake.

“When I signed with the San Diego Chargers back in 2001, as a second-round pick, my goal was just someday to become a starter,” Brees said. “Never in my wildest dreams back then as a 22-year-old coming into my first training camp would I have ever thought that I’d be here right now 20 years later.”

The two have remained friends throughout their two decades in the NFL, and traded text messages this past week as they prepared for Sunday’s game. They share a quarterback coach, Tom House, and an unfettered devotion to clean eating and taking care of their bodies. Brady and Brees each carry a chip on thei

r shoulder from being passed over in the NFL Draft, and are relentlessly competitive in almost everything they do.

“Just the mental and physical grind of what they do is hard to even begin to fathom,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I’d be curious to know the number of tight ends, receivers, and running backs that these two have worked with in their careers. That attention to detail, just speaking from my vantage point of watching Drew, is pretty impressive. And it can be exhausting.”

Neither Brady nor Brees want to be the quarterback to retire first, though Sunday could be Brees’s last NFL game. Brady is signed with the Buccaneers for another season and has shown no interest in slowing down.

“I’m pushed by knowing that Tom Brady’s out there, because that’s how much respect I have for him,” Brees said last March at a charity event in Quincy. “The way he approaches this game, his dedication to his craft, I love watching him play, I love studying him.”

Brady and Brees have had fun with the age thing. This past week on social media Brady posted a graphic joking that the Buccaneers-Saints game will be shown on the History Channel, with Brees and Brady sporting silver hair and scraggly beards.

“Unfortunately, they made me look like the dad from ‘Family Ties,’ ” Brees said. “I mean, I know I’m getting older and probably losing a little bit, but I would have liked a little more hair up top. I’ve never really been able to grow a beard. So maybe that’s what I’ve got later on in my future. Maybe I’ll get a nice, good, thick beard going. But I thought it was hilarious.”

Their teammates had fun with it, too.

“I didn’t even laugh. I thought that was just a serious event,” Jordan said. “I’m just saying, it was the first time it’s ever been a Nick [Nickelodeon] game. I thought maybe History Channel might have been next.”

Brady’s task Sunday in New Orleans won’t be easy. The Saints won both regular-season matchups convincingly, 34-23 and 38-3. Since 1990, two division rivals have faced each other 17 times in the playoffs after one team swept both games in the regular season. Twelve times the team completed the three-game sweep.

Brady wants a seventh Super Bowl ring. Brees wants his second. They’ll have to get through each other to get there.

“He’s 43. I [turned] 42 on Friday. So that’s 85 years and a lot of football experience that’s going to be on the field on Sunday,” Brees said. “I think, like I said, there’s a friendship there. There’s a mutual respect there. I think we have a lot of things in common. A lot of things that we both value and appreciate that are very much the same.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.