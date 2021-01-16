We’re still waiting for the Red Sox to improve their team, and other thoughts

▪ Tampa Bay by the Charles Update: The Red Sox wear me out with their inactivity. The trick over on Jersey Street seems to be floating the notion that the Sox are “in on” every free agent and trade possibility … and then doing nothing. This perpetuates the narrative — based on hope more than reality — that they will spend to improve the team.

Picked-up pieces while readying to watch 43-year-old Tom Brady return to the site of his first championship when he was 24 years old in 2002 …

The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.

The Sox were a last-place team in 2012, 2014, and 2015. This feels different. This time they appear content to stay in the basement as support erodes among the loyal fan base.

Getting pantsed by the Yankees on Corey Kluber is just the latest example of phony window shopping by the local nine.

▪ Theo Epstein’s new job looks like something you would do if you planned on becoming commissioner of baseball, but Rob Manfred doesn’t want to leave and Theo probably is too young to take a job that is generally a lifetime appointment.

Epstein needs to get the DH situation cleaned up ASAP. National League teams trying to assemble rosters need to know whether or not they are going to have the designated hitter in 2021.

▪ NBA’s top Big Threes? I like Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale. The Lakers had Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and Jerry West. The Heat had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Now the Nets have Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

▪ I feel safe saying that Brady himself is the only person who has witnessed every one of his (soon-to-be) 43 NFL playoff games in person.

Bill Belichick, Ernie Adams, Nick Caserio, assistant coach Ivan Fears, Belichick aide-de-camp Berj Najarian, publicist Stacey James, and trainer Jim Whalen are believed to have seen all 41 of Brady’s Patriots postseason performances.

WBZ’s Steve Burton claims to have gone 41 for 41 during Brady’s Patriots days. The Herald’s Karen Guregian went 40 for 41, missing Brady’s first Super Bowl in New Orleans to cover the Winter Olympics. The inimitable Mike Reiss and yours truly went 39 for 41. Young Mike did not go to the AFC Championship game (Pittsburgh) or New Orleans in 2002.

I missed the 2016 loss at Denver (snowed in at LaGuardia; my bad, cut it too close) and the deflated-football AFC Championship game against the Colts in 2015 (broke collarbone the night before the game).

None of us made it to Washington for Brady’s win last weekend, and none will be in attendance Sunday night in New Orleans.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees will face each other in a playoff game for the first time on Sunday. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

In case you are wondering, Brady’s nefarious trainer, Alex Guerrero, didn’t start working with Tom until sometime after 2005.

▪ Quiz: Name the former professional tennis player (he spent a lot of time in Boston) who played for the Romanian Olympic hockey team at Innsbruck in 1964. (Bonus points if you know Bud Collins’s nickname for this individual.) Answer below.

▪ Wading into the cesspool of big-time college sports: Alabama football fans partied like it was 1999 after winning yet another national championship Monday. After thousands of fans gathered at bars and restaurants along “The Strip” in Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox said, “It goes without saying we are disappointed in seeing the large number of people flood into The Strip.”

It should be noted that hours before ‘Bama’s championship win over Ohio State, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens shut down its drive-through vaccine clinic to get ready for the big game.

▪ The legislature in Knox County, Ky., called for defunding the University of Kentucky after basketball players and coach John Calipari kneeled during the national anthem before a game at Florida.

▪ Klete Keller, a five-time medal-winning US Olympic swimmer, was among those charged with multiple crimes in the wake of the insurrection at the US Capitol Jan. 6. Keller was wearing his USA Olympic jacket during the riot. If found guilty, he should be stripped of his medals.

▪ I remember writing a column from Yankee Stadium wondering aloud if I’d rather have Aaron Judge or Andrew Benintendi. Count me as one still reluctant to give Benny away. He has great skills and you’d hate to see him bounce back bigly with another team. Here’s hoping the Sox aren’t dumping him strictly because of his salary ($6.4 million this year).

▪ In the wake of Doug Pederson’s well-deserved firing in Philadelphia, it’s increasingly hard to believe that the Patriots lost a Super Bowl to a team coached by this man.

▪ The death of Tommy Lasorda means that Willie Mays, who will turn 90 in May, is the oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer.

▪ The late Paul Westphal played three seasons with the Celtics before he was traded to Phoenix and went on to a Hall of Fame career. Ed Macauley played six seasons in Boston before he was dealt to St. Louis for the draft pick that ended up being Bill Russell. Macauley played only two-plus seasons for the Hawks and made it to the Hall of Fame.

Other than these two (and Macauley actually did all of his best work in Boston), are there any other players who went on to Hall of Fame careers after leaving the Celtics?

▪ Veronica Burton, daughter of WBZ’s Steve, is lighting it up for the Northwestern women’s basketball team.

▪ Curt Schilling cracked the 70 percent plateau on Hall of Fame voting last year. One needs 75 percent for admission. Jim Bunning is the only player ever to reach 70 percent, then fail to cross the 75 percent barrier on the writers’ ballot. (Bunning was later elected by a veterans committee.)

Results of this year’s vote will be announced Jan. 26. Schill is going to be close. He gets one more crack on the writers’ ballot if he fails to qualify this year. Color me haunted by the thought of Schilling’s plaque in the Red Sox Hall of Fame at Fenway Park.

▪ NHL North Division teams will be racking up the frequent flier miles this season. Separated by 2,300 miles, the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens play nine games against one another.

▪ Quiz answer: Ion Tiriac, player-coach of the Boston Lobsters, a.k.a. “The Bucharest Buffoon.”

