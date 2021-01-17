Bain Capital kicks in $2.5 million for Foundation for Business Equity

The donation is part of a broader effort that the Boston PE firm announced last summer to give out $100 million over 10 years to racial equity-related causes, following several high-profile examples of racial injustice, including the death of George Floyd in May.

Bain has agreed to donate $2.5 million over five years to the Foundation for Business Equity, launched in 2017 by Eastern Bank’s charitable arm. Eastern remains the foundation’s largest corporate benefactor, but Bain will become its second-largest with this gift. Saron Tesfalul, a principal at Bain, will join the foundation’s board of directors as a result.

Bain Capital’s latest investment doesn’t involve a beaten-down retail chain or a promising biopharmaceutical pioneer. Instead, the private equity giant is betting on a Boston nonprofit aimed at mentoring businesses owned by people of color.

“We realized there was more we could do within our communities to close the widening racial disparities that were present throughout the country,” Tesfalul said.

She said Bain looked at a number of Boston-area organizations to study what was already being done to address the wealth gap. Bain was familiar with the Foundation for Business Equity because Bain managing director Greg Shell sits on a board of advisers for the foundation.

“They provide a holistic solution,” Tesfalul said. “It’s not just advice. It’s not just capital. It’s not just networking opportunities. It’s really all three. . . . FBE’s model of having that integrative approach is unique and one that works exceptionally well.”

The foundation worked with more than 50 businesses in 2020. That number is expected to exceed 60 in 2021, thanks in part to Bain’s assistance. In addition to donating money, Bain is providing staff time and expertise on everything from marketing to finance.

Glynn Lloyd, the foundation’s executive director, said Bain approached his organization about working together last summer. The foundation, which has a $3 million annual budget, is sometimes seen as an extension of Eastern Bank because of its origins. But Bain’s contribution should help bolster its efforts to prove its independence. “They’ve always said, ‘We want to get something started, but we want more people to join us,’ ” Lloyd said of Eastern.

The FBE has played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic in guiding businesses owned by people of color toward state and federal aid, and advising them about ways to endure the recession. “The pandemic has underscored the need for our services,” Lloyd said.

Kamaul Reid would agree. The owner of RARE Moving & Storage in Braintree was approached by Lloyd about two years ago and offered the foundation’s assistance. Reid was looking to expand but wasn’t sure how best to do that. “I didn’t feel I had the resources or know-how, even though I had a college degree,” Reid said.

Thanks to a mentor provided by the foundation, Reid was able to land a few large contracts and hit his revenue target for 2020, despite the pandemic. He had gotten his start in the field working for others, before launching his own business out of his garage in Dorchester.

“To understand the difference from being on the trucks every day to actually running the business, was something I had not stepped back and looked at,” Reid said. “My mentor allowed me to see things that I had not.”

