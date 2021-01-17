Chris Evans responds to rumors of his ‘Captain America’ return

Shortly after the news broke, however, Evans appeared to pour water on the report, tweeting “News to me.”

According to Deadline , Evans is expected to appear as Steve Rogers in “at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film.” Deadline reporter Justin Kroll likened Evans’s future appearances as Captain America to how Robert Downey Jr. stayed tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Iron Man 3,” making appearances in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Sudbury native Chris Evans was thought to have made a clean break from the role of Captain America with his appearance in 2019′s “Avengers: Endgame.” But it might not be as simple as that.

Long before “Avengers: Endgame” hit theaters in 2019, Evans expressed his desire to depart the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that he wanted more time to spend with his family.

In an interview with Boston.com, “Endgame” screenwriter Stephen McFeely said that Evans isn’t as comfortable in the spotlight as other Marvel co-stars.

“I know he has a mixed relationship with the limelight,” McFeely said. “It’s harder for him. He’d rather just go do off-Broadway.”

In a 2019 conversation with co-star Scarlett Johansson published in Variety, Evans made clear that he wasn’t overly eager to return to the franchise, saying he wouldn’t say yes to a “cash grab” appearance or to appease fans.

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans said. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because audiences would be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? … A lot of things would have to come together.”

Based on one of the final scenes of “Avengers: Endgame,” in which an aged Steve Rogers hands his shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie), fans have expected Mackie to become the next Captain America, especially given the upcoming Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Mackie, however, cast doubt on that notion in an interview with the Lights Camera Barstool podcast.

“A lot of people are like, ‘You’re Captain America.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not true,’” Mackie said. “If you look at the end of ‘Endgame,’ Sam never accepts the shield.

“Of all the Marvel movies that have ever been made, there’s always been a photograph or something leaked, like, ‘Here’s what he’s gonna look like,’” Mackie continued. “You didn’t see anything leaked about me. You just have to wait and be patient, because you don’t know who Captain America is gonna be.”