City of Boston will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with speeches, performances

The roster of featured speakers includes Mayor Marty Walsh, BU president Robert Brown, “CityLine5″ host Karen Holmes Ward, and prominent author and activist Ibram X. Kendi. Kendi is known for his best-selling novel “How to be Antiracist” and is the founder of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.

Held in honor of Martin Luther King Day, the livestreamed program will spotlight the activist’s wife, Coretta Scott King, a New England Conservatory graduate who died in 2006, and feature the works of famed American novelist James Baldwin.

A city-run celebration of civil rights icon and Boston University alumnus Martin Luther King Jr. is slated to feature a strong list of speakers and performances from the New England Conservatory on Monday.

“Commemorating the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is pivotal to remembering the long history of racial injustice in our country, especially as we strive to achieve equity for all,” Walsh wrote in a statement. “Thank you to Boston University and the New England Conservatory for your partnership in celebrating Dr. King’s life and for adapting our annual event to allow us to safely honor this day. I’m proud to invite all Bostonians to mark this important day with us.”

The organizers acknowledged that the celebration is increasingly relevant after 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionally affect communities of color, and the country is in the midst of a renewed civil rights movement and calls for significant police and prison reform.

“At Boston University we are mindful that as we emerge from COVID — which has affected African-American and Hispanic members of our communities far more than others — we will not, and should not, revert to the old normal,” BU president Brown said in a statement. “We must aim to establish new and better conditions and protections for everyone and fight against both prejudice and complacency.”

Previous iterations of the program have drawn speakers such as US Representative Ayanna Pressley, former governor Deval Patrick, and Boston poet laureates Sam Cornish and Danielle Legros Georges.

Monday’s event will be livestreamed on boston.gov and bu.edu, as well as aired on the City of Boston’s cable network.

Separate (mostly virtual) MLK Day events have been planned through the Museum of Fine Arts, The New Democracy Coalition, and more.

