‘The Mandalorian’ star Bill Burr stands by his Boston accent

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” the Canton native discussed his role on Disney+’s Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” playing mercenary Migs Mayfield.

Bill Burr has a message for a certain subset of Star Wars fans: “Eff those nerdy, nitpicking nerds.”

“‘I’ve never heard a Boston accent in outer space,’ is what they say,” Burr told Fallon. “I always go like, ‘Oh yeah, what about English?’ Isn’t that a little weird, if you went to a galaxy far, far away, and you get off, and somebody’s like, ‘Hey how’s it going?’ And you totally understand them?”

Burr was just getting started on his Star Wars rant, to the delight of a giddy Fallon.

“What about the fact that Han Solo is talking to a Bigfoot?” Burr said, referring to the Wookie character Chewbacca. “He’s speaking Bigfoot, Han Solo’s speaking English, they never break character. But one keeps going ‘aughawaughawugh,’ and he’s like, ‘I said hit the button, Chewie!’ And that was all fine.”

Burr even pointed out that many of the characters from the original Star Wars trilogy had British accents, including the protocol droid C-3PO.

“How about C-3PO with an English accent? That was OK?,” Burr said. “The guy had been knighted? He just played Royal Albert Hall, now he’s hanging out with … Luke Skywalker?”

“Eff those nerdy, nitpicking nerds,” Burr concluded.