Man arrested in Roxbury for alleged gun and drug possession

A 43-year-old man was arrested after officers discovered he was allegedly in possession of drugs, a gun, and a knife after seeing him on a motorcycle without a license plate in Roxbury early Sunday morning, Boston police said.

Jamal Harrold of Dorchester faces charges, including possession to distribute crack cocaine, possession to distribute Oxycodone, carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers were on patrol when they noticed a large crowd around a motorcycle on the corner of Southampton and Atkinson Streets at 1:41 a.m., police said. The motorcycle did not have a license plate and the crowd was gathered around a person wearing a motorcycle helmet and a black backpack.