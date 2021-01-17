Man arrested in Roxbury for alleged gun and drug possession

A 43-year-old man was arrested after officers discovered he was allegedly in possession of drugs, a gun, and a knife after seeing him on a motorcycle without a license plate in Roxbury early Sunday morning, Boston police said.
Jamal Harrold of Dorchester faces charges, including possession to distribute crack cocaine, possession to distribute Oxycodone, carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers were on patrol when they noticed a large crowd around a motorcycle on the corner of Southampton and Atkinson Streets at 1:41 a.m., police said. The motorcycle did not have a license plate and the crowd was gathered around a person wearing a motorcycle helmet and a black backpack.
Advertisement
As officers approached the person wearing the helmet tried to flee, but had trouble starting the motorcycle, police said. A brief struggle ensued during which the person dropped a clear plastic bag revealing multiple small plastic bags containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine.
Officers were able to gain control of the suspect and identified him as Harrold, police said. They also found a two-pronged fixed blade knife inside his jacket pocket.
During the booking process they found he was in possession of $5,349 in cash, police said. They also found a Glock 22 .40 caliber gun, with 20 rounds of ammunition, 24 white pills, two scales, and three cell phones inside his backpack.
Harrold, who is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, had four outstanding warrants out of Boston Municipal Court and one out of Lawrence District Court for drug offences and other alleged crimes, police said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen in Washington D.C.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.