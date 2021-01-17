One week after retirement, Danvers police chief dies suddenly

Ambrose served on the police department for 35 years, the department posted.

One week after he retired, Danvers police chief Patrick Ambrose died suddenly Saturday, the department announced on Twitter.

“The Danvers Police Department is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of recently retired Chief Patrick Ambrose,” the department tweeted shortly before 9 p. m. Saturday. “Chief Ambrose served this department and the Town of Danvers for over 35 years. We celebrated his retirement last Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Wendy, and children, Patrick, Brenna and Aidan.”

The department did not give details of his death. .

Town officials also shared their condolences, tweeting, “The Town of Danvers is saddened to share the sudden passing of recently retired Chief Ambrose. We are keeping the Ambrose family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Condolences rolled in across social media as officials and area police departments remembered Ambrose.

“The Salem Police mourns the passing of Chief Ambrose,” Salem police posted. “Thoughts and Prayers to his family, the Danvers Community and the Danvers Police Department. We are here for you.”

“He … was an outstanding law enforcement officer who served his community admirably for over three decades,” Peabody police posted. “God bless him and his family.”

Ambrose, 57, started with Danvers police as a reserve officer in 1985, according to the Herald Citizen. He became a full-time officer two years later, and received promotions in 1999, 2003, and 2005, until he was appointed police chief in 2016.

In September, Ambrose was seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

The Danvers Police Department celebrated Ambrose’s retirement Jan. 8. A parade of sirens and lights flashed as he greeted the cars that drove past him congratulating and thanking him.

In a video posted to the department’s social media, Patrolman Patrick Ambrose Jr., his son, gave his father’s final radio call that day.

“Dad, you served the department and town with nothing but pride, professionalism, and respect throughout your career,” Ambrose said. “The Town of Danvers, the police department and your family are all thankful for everything that you’ve done. I’ve always looked up to you as a mentor and a role model, and it was always my goal to follow in your footsteps and become a police officer.”

“I‘m thankful for everything that you’ve done for me, and I’m lucky to have been able to work for you for these past four years,” he said.

He continued, saying his father will be deeply missed from the department.

“Congratulations,” he said. “Thank you for everything and enjoy your retirement: you’ve earned it and I love you.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.