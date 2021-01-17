Mass. reports 4,283 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 67 new deaths Sunday

The health department reported that 98,476 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus. There are 2,165 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases in Massachusetts to 448,311, while the death toll due to the disease grew to 13,372.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 4,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 67 new deaths.

As of Sunday, 89,177 more molecular tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.3 million. The state said 1,793 new antigen tests have been completed, bringing that total to 427,115.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.86 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell from 2,222 to 2,206. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.