New video shows what the Capitol rioters did when they got inside Senate chamber

The video released by The New Yorker on Sunday starts with a rioter saying, “Is that the Senate?” Another person asked, “Where the f- are they?,” as the crowd of rioters filed into the Senate floor. Some wore red “Make America Great Again” hats. Others had American flags and Trump flags in tow.

Luke Mogelson, a contributing writer at The New Yorker, filmed what took place when the crowd of Trump supporters and white extremists infiltrated the Capitol and entered its sacred Senate chamber.

More videos and images have surfaced showing the extent of the violence and illegal acts inside the US Capitol’s hallowed halls about two weeks ago.

Warning: This video contains expletives and graphic content.

Desks on the Senate floor were opened by rioters and one person, wearing a white shirt, was shown rifling through a binder, as he took photos of the contents. He said under his breath, “There’s gotta be something in here we can f-ing use against these scumbags.” Then, he said, “This is a good one.”

“Hawley, Cruz. I think Cruz would want us to do this so ... I think we’re good,” someone said in the video.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley objected to the certification of votes in some states and wanted an audit of the election.

Sounds of people asking where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reverberated in the Senate chamber. Minutes earlier, lawmakers had been rushed to an undisclosed location, as the Capitol was breached.

On the Senate’s floor balcony, Jacob Chansley, the self described “QAnon Shaman” notorious for being shirtless and wearing a fur hat with horns to the Capitol, could be seen howling, holding a US flag. He has since been charged with violent entry, entering a restricted building without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

After convincing a police officer to let him approach the chair where Vice President Mike Pence normally sits in the Senate chamber, Chansley sat in it and took a photo.

What appeared to be one of the few officers in the room then tried to persuade him to be respectful of the governmental building and to “please” leave the room.

The crowd lingered, as someone exclaimed, “Jesus Christ. We invoke your name,” while standing over the seat where Pence sat earlier that day.

Chansley said a prayer through a bull horn as he stood by Pence’s chair. “Thanks to our heavenly father … for this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights.”

He called the rioters “patriots” that loved Christ.

Shawn Turner, analyst for CNN, retired marine and former senior executive in the federal government, told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday that it seemed like the group was using military and police tactics, with how they were photographing papers. He said in the military that is done during a raid by collection teams to gather evidence of what could happen to later “build up your story.”

“This video puts in perspective just how serious what happened on January 6 is,” Turner said on CNN. “I see too many aspects of military enforcement training, too many aspects of law enforcement training in what this mob is doing.”

Turner said the mob appeared to have control and cohesion with how they moved through the Capitol.

How the rioters got into the building was shown by Mogelson. Some overtook and assaulted officers to get in. Others climbed through broken windows.

Once inside, people in a crowd said “You are outnumbered....We are listening to Trump, your boss....Let the people in.....Our house!”

Turner said the crowd telling the police that they were overpowered was a psychological tool.

“Treason, treason, treason!” was chanted as crowds marched through the Capitol, along with, “Defend the constitution.”

Warring messages of a rioter saying “We support you guys” to a police officer inside of the building and later footage of a crowd saying “F- the blue” was shown in the video.

Toward the end of the video, it appeared that news media equipment was destroyed and lit on fire by the crowd.

Propublica also released on Sunday a collection of 500 videos taken by Parler users that showed people storming the Capitol.

Law enforcement entities have been using videos and images to identify people who were involved in the violence at the Capitol.

