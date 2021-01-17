Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to NFC Championship game

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 32-18, in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. He will play a conference championship game at home for the first time in his extraordinary career.

He’s been waiting too long for this moment to have any such negative thoughts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Don’t tell Aaron Rodgers the lack of capacity crowds in a pandemic will limit the Green Bay Packers’ home-field advantage in the NFC championship game.

“I’m definitely a little emotional, just thinking about what we’ve been through,” said Rodgers. “It got me emotional with the crowd out there today.”

Next Sunday, the Packers will host the winner of Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints, with the winner going to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Rodgers was 23 of 36 passing for 296 yards. He secured the win with a 58-yard pass to Allen Lazard midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

The Packers reached the NFC Championship game for the fourth time in seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants, 23-20, in overtime.

Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta, and San Francisco in its last three NFC title game appearances.Saturday’s game showed what a home-field advantage can mean, even with far less than capacity on hand due to the pandemic.

The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans – a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season – but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead with snow flurries falling for much of the first half.

Rodgers said it felt like there were 50,000 fans. Running back Aaron Jones said it seemed more like 80,000, while Lazard added that “it felt like 90,000 honestly.”

”It’s special. There’s absolutely nothing like it,” Rodgers said. ’'We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable. It’s hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd.”

That crowd changed “M! V! P!” during the closing minutes to salute Rodgers.Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams continued to hang around.

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers scored on each of their first five series and led, 25-10, early in the third quarter. Even when the Packers began a drive at their 25 with 29 seconds and two timeouts left until halftime, Rodgers threw long completions to Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan to set up Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal as time expired.

Green Bay also settled for Crosby’s 24-yard field goal after having first and goal at the 4 on its opening series. The other three drives resulted in a 1-yard touchdown catch by Adams and 1-yard scoring runs by Rodgers and Jones.

“Definitely not happy,” Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers said. “A lot of the guys feel like it’s on them. ‘I messed up, or I failed you.’ Everybody had their hand in it. We just weren’t clicking on all cylinders.”

Rodgers’s touchdown run was the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967.

Jones’s touchdown came after he opened the second half with a 60-yard burst up the middle against a defense that hadn’t allowed a run from scrimmage of longer than 27 yards all season. After the Rams finally forced a punt midway through the third quarter, they capitalized with Akers’s 7-yard touchdown run on a direct snap. They cut it to 25-18 with a nifty 2-point conversion: Van Jefferson caught a pass from Goff and lateraled to Akers, who strolled into the left corner of the end zone.

The Rams forced another punt and got the ball at their 6, but Kenny Clark’s sack stalled the drive.

“I really thought that was going to be our chance to get back and potentially go drive and score and tie the football game up, and you never know what happens from there,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon fumbled on the ensuing series, but Rodgers recovered at the Packers’ 31 and advanced 3 yards. Three plays later, Rodgers hit Lazard, who caught the ball around the Rams’ 25 and raced into the end zone for the clinching touchdown.

The Rams were without leading receiver Cooper Kupp, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. Kupp had 92 catches for 974 yards in the regular season to lead the Rams in both categories, and three of his receptions went for touchdowns. He followed that up by catching four passes for 78 yards in a 30-20 victory at Seattle last week.

The Rams were also missing starting left guard David Edwards, who had been questionable with an ankle injury.



