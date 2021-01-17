Alex Barzowskas reaches his goals on home ice in leading Hingham boys’ hockey to victory

It was a far cry from a usual weekend crowd at Pilgrim, where spectators are routinely packed to capacity in times that don’t require social distancing. Save for a few school officials and reporters, no one but the players and coaches was present inside Rink “C” on Saturday. With both the Harbormen and Eagles coming off of 10-day layoffs because of coronavirus safety protocols, however, Barzowskas said he was just happy to be able to skate with his teammates again.

After debuting on varsity late last season as a sophomore, Barzowskas broke through with the first two goals of his career Saturday in Hingham’s 4-1 win over Plymouth North on his longtime home ice.

Growing up playing youth hockey in Hingham, Alex Barzowskas became well-acquainted with Pilgrim Arena and its vibrant atmosphere whenever the high school team took the ice.

“It’s definitely different, not as much noise, but the bench was definitely hyped,” Barzowskas said. “Everyone was making noise for it.”

Barzowskas scored 6:09 into the game for Hingham (3-0), which also received goals from Aidan Brazel and Evan Corbett in the first period.

Hingham's Tommy McNally (left) and Plymouth North's Kevin Norwood eye a loose puck in the corner during the first period of Saturday's Patriot League matchup. DebeeTlumacki

Kevin Norwood scored the only goal for Plymouth North (1-1-1) with 0:24 left in the first on just its third shot on net of the opening frame, but Barzowskas found the back of the net again 3:23 into the second to complete the game’s scoring. Both goals for Barzowskas were assisted by fellow-fourth liner Jack Magner.

It was a rare matchup between the schools, brought about by Hingham’s temporary return to the Patriot League in boys’ hockey for the first time since the early 2000s. Plymouth North coach Tim Drew said that in his 26 years at the school, he’d never coached against the Harbormen; Tony Messina, in his 13th year as head coach at Hingham but 37th with the program overall, said he couldn’t remember a matchup since the early 1990s.

While the Eagles have consistently been a tournament team in the Division 2 South bracket, earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament last winter, the Harbormen are perennially in contention for the Division 1A tournament.

“They’re a good team, they come at you hard,” Drew said. “You play a game like this and make five or six mistakes, there’s three or four pucks in the back of the net and that’s the difference in the game.”

Archbishop Williams 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Tommy O’Connell, senior Conor Kelly and junior Andrew Carragher each scored in the second period for the Bishops (4-0-3) in their Catholic Central League victory at the Canton SportsPlex.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 6, Dedham 5 — Senior captain Standish Carothers had a hat trick as the Raiders (2-1) outlasted the Marauders in a Tri-Valley Small battle. Sophomore Finn Maher, senior captain Billy Rooney and freshman Mattias Sarnblad also scored, and senior captain George Herlihy had three assists.

Duxbury 6, Plymouth South 2 — Senior T.J. Jones potted a hat trick and classmate Billy Mrowka added two goals in the Dragons’ victory in the Patriot League at The Bog in Kingston. Senior Max Atallah tallied his first varsity goal for Duxbury (2-2-1).

Gloucester 6, Swampscott 0 — Freshman Emerson Marshall scored four goals to propel the host Fishermen (2-0) to the Northeastern Conference victory at Dorothy Talbot Rink.

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Cambridge 1 — Jacob Noyes had his second hat trick in as many games and the Warriors improved to 4-0 with the Dual County League win at Cambridge’s Simoni Rink.

Methuen 9, Dracut/Tyngsborough 4 — Seven different Rangers found the back of the net in the Merrimack Valley Conference contest, led by senior Owen Kneeland’s two goals.

Nantucket 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — James Culkins notched his third shutout in as many games, and Marsh Hickman had a goal and assist for the host Whalers (3-0) in the Cape & Islands League. Camden Knapp and Finn Kelly also scored, and James Gammons added two assists.

Pembroke 5, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Senior Ryan Mulhern scored the game-winner in the final two minutes and the Titans (3-2) knocked off the visiting Panthers in a Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena. Brendan McCabe (2 goals, assist) added an empty-netter, freshman Brandon Perry notched his first varsity goal, and junior James Indelicato also scored. James Stone made 21 saves.

Sandwich 6, St. John Paul II 1 — Colin McIver (goal, two assists) led six different scorers for the Blue Knights (2-0) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Freshman Harrison Kinne had a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ Catholic Central League win at McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. Senior captains Kyle LoNigro and Colby Magliozzi each added a goal for St. Mary’s (2-0-1).

Triton 7, Pentucket 4 — Senior James Tatro tallied four goals and an assist, his second hat trick in as many games, in the Vikings’ victory. Senior Trevor Quigley contributed two goals and two assists for Triton (3-0) in the Cape Ann League tilt at Graf Rink in Newburyport.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 2, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 0 — Karaline O’Toole and Kristin Spiro scored for the Bishops (3-4) in their Catholic Central League win over the Phoenix at Warrior Ice Arena.

Dedham 1, Medfield/Norton 0 — Ava Iantosca scored and Katie Soucie earned the shutout as the Marauders improved to 3-1 with the Tri-Valley League victory at the Canton Ice House.

Duxbury 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Freshman Anna McGinty earned the shutout for the Dragons, and sophomore Ayla Abban netted a hat trick in the nonleague victory at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Falmouth 4, Sandwich 1 — Ryann McDonald’s hat trick paced the Clippers (1-0) in the Cape & Islands League at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hingham 4, Cohasset/Hanover 0 — Kathryn Karo had a hat trick and Amy Maffei earned her first career shutout as the Harborwomen cruised in the Patriot League at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Ryan Maguire added the other goal for Hingham (2-2-1).

Marblehead 1, Medford/Malden 1 — Sophomore Hannah Tsouvalas scored for the Magicians in the road tie in the Northeastern Girls Hockey League.

Pembroke 7, North Quincy/Quincy 2 — Eighth-grader Jennifer Birolini potted a hat trick and freshman Maria Cantino scored twice in the Titans’ victory in the Patriot League at Quincy Youth Arena.

Boys’ basketball

Arlington 74, Lexington 73 — Sophomore guard Marcues Jean-Jacques buried the winning free throw with no time left in regulation.

Bishop Feehan 61, Bishop Fenwick 36 — Jason Romans had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 9 steals for the Crusaders (2-2) in defeat in the Catholic Central League.

Needham 65, Natick 58 — Senior guard Tim Reidy paced the Rockets (3-0) with 17 points.

Oliver Ames 49, Foxborough 45 — Senior guard Amari Brown’s 26 points led the visiting Tigers (3-0) to a Hockomock League win.

Wakefield 83, Wilmington 54 — Junior Jeff DiFazio led the Warriors (1-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds in a Middlesex League home game.

Girls’ basketball

Belmont 80, Winchester 52 — Junior Nina Minicozzi led all scorers with 20 points, while classmate Sarah Dullaghan tallied 12 in the Mauraders win. Senior Katie Degan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Winchester.

Bishop Fenwick 62, Bishop Feehan 56 — Junior Olivia Found paced the Crusaders to victory, tallying 19 points and 7 steals. Senior co-captains Liz Gonzalez (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Veronica Tache (12 points) also contributed in the win.

St. Mary’s 72, Cathedral 32 — Kellyn Preira, Nicolette D’Itria and Yirsy Queliz each scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-0) in a Catholic Central road win.

Boys’ swimming

Mansfield 77, North Attleborough 58 — Jack Friedman placed first in the 500-yard freestyle and was second in the 200 individual medley for the Hornets (3-0) in the Hockomock win at Milford High.