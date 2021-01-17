Bruins’ Trent Frederic couldn’t get New Jersey’s P.K. Subban to fight, but he did get him to take a stupid penalty

Subban did not mention Bruins forward Trent Frederic , much less call him a scrub, but later shared a video of his takedown of Frederic during that game.

“What about those pesky Devils, kid!” he shouted into his phone, while his car speakers blasted a throwback song, TLC’s “No Scrubs.” He tagged two of his teammates, Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist , neither of whom is old enough to recall that song hitting the Billboard charts in 1999.

NEWARK — Devils defenseman P.K. Subban , one of the NHL’s most camera-friendly personalities, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his glass-roofed SUV after his team took down the Bruins in overtime Saturday afternoon. He was creating an Instagram video for his 1 million followers.

Oh yes, son, he was talking to you.

By the time this 56-game season ends, Frederic might have made a few enemies among the Bruins’ seven opponents in the reimagined East division. The fourth-line left wing doesn’t have the résumé to be considered a legitimate problem — a la Washington’s Tom Wilson, or New Jersey’s Miles Wood — but he’s more than willing, and through two games has been effective. After all, the clip Subban shared was his own retaliation penalty, in the third period of a tie game.

Subban also declined Frederic’s invitation to fight earlier in the game. Speaking on Zoom after Sunday’s practice in Newark, Frederic did not escalate with Subban; this is hockey, not pro wrestling. But he’s well aware that he was an irritant.

“[Thursday] we had some battles. Maybe he didn’t like a time I finished him. Nothing crazy,” Frederic said.

When they yapped at each other on Saturday, “maybe he found not to like me, and he took that penalty. It’s something that’s small, but I feel that I won that battle between me and him, in the sense that he took a stupid penalty.”

Frederic, who fought eight times in the AHL last year (and once in Jan. 2019, against Winnipeg’s Brandon Tanev), didn’t want to agitate much when he was wearing a cage in juniors and college (Wisconsin). As a pro, he has felt more free to express himself.

“I think I did it pretty well last year,” Frederic said. “We played a lot of the same teams in Providence last year. Hopefully this year it’s like the same — I can be up here, and hopefully all the people we play eight times can get to know me.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy would not be displeased to see Frederic stick as a No. 4 left wing.

“I thought he was excellent in camp,” Cassidy said, pointing to Frederic‘s consistency and improved mobility, and praising him for the heavy snap shot he put on net Saturday with 1:39 left in regulation. Frederic’s skills do not shout top-six upside, but he has the size (6 feet 2 inches, 203 pounds) and will to be an effective bottom-sixer.

“He’s understanding he can get under people’s skin, use his body, his physicality, abrasiveness,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully he doesn’t get away from that style of play. It’s what’s going to get his foot in the door, in the lineup every night, and he can grow from there.”

Kase expected to be out

Ondrej Kase is not expected to play in Game 3 of the season Monday against the Islanders.

“I would say doubtful,” Cassidy said of Kase, who took a knock to the face from Wood on Saturday, logging just 4:40 of ice time. Kase, who needed help to get to the dressing room, has a concussion history. He missed Sunday’s practice with what the Bruins called an upper-body injury. He will be evaluated before Monday’s game.

Also missing from practice: Craig Smith, who had “more of a maintenance day,” Cassidy said, for his lingering lower-body injury.

Without David Pastrnak, that meant the Bruins were down their top three right wings.

“We’ve been through it here over the years,” Cassidy said. “Maybe not quite to this extent, where we’re talking about one, two and three guys. It’s usually been finding a fit for one of the lines.”

The resulting shifts:

▪ Jake DeBrusk will start Monday as the No. 1 right wing, with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

▪ If Kase cannot play, Nick Ritchie would take DeBrusk’s spot on David Krejci’s left wing. Jack Studnicka is in line to play the right side.

▪ Anders Bjork, who opened on the top line Saturday, will start on the No. 3 line with Charlie Coyle and, potentially, Smith. Reserve forward Greg McKegg skated in Smith’s spot in practice. The Bruins might have used Karson Kuhlman there, but he has missed time on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

▪ The Bruins’ second-unit power play, with no Smith and Kase, practiced Sunday with Jakub Zboril at the point, Charlie McAvoy and DeBrusk in the circles, Studnicka in the bumper, and Coyle at the net-front. Smith’s return would likely knock Studnicka off that unit.

▪ The Bruins’ first-unit power play, still missing Pastrnak, remained the same, with Ritchie as the net-front man.

It has not been easy for Bjork, who missed the bulk of his first two pro seasons (2017-19) with injuries, to carve out a role. He has been used as a fill-in No. 1 right wing, a No. 3 left wing and right wing, and a No. 4 left wing. The Bruins see him as a speedy checker who can chip in offense.

Cassidy acknowledges he’s more concerned about managing ice time rather than chemistry, which comes in practice as much as games. Like Krejci, who has played at least 30 minutes with 22 different wingers over the previous three seasons, Bjork will have to get used to shuffling.

“Once the puck drops, you’re using whatever combinations you can to get going offensively, or pairs on the back end to be better defensively,” Cassidy said. “I don’t look at it as [being] impatient, in-game, switching guys around. They’re used to it. I think they’re pretty comfortable for the most part.”

“If Anders is going to be in our lineup, and an NHL player every night, he might have to be that guy who moves around a little bit.

“A lot of it is injury-dictated. There’s not much you can do about that but go out, give it your best, play to your strengths.

