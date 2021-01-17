Celtics’ Kemba Walker will make season debut Sunday vs. Knicks

Kemba Walker is back in uniform for the Celtics and will make his season debut Sunday against the Knicks.
Walker has been out since last season due to an ailing left knee, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Walker will play about 20 minutes on Sunday.
Walker had issues with the knee before last season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he returned to play in the Orlando bubble. After the Celtics were eliminated by the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Walker underwent a 12-week rehabilitation program.
“Obviously he’s excited to play. He’s ready to play. They’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point, and we’re looking forward to having him out there,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said before the game.
