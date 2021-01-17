Countdown to Kickoff: Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers reach the NFC championship game?

6:05 p.m.: Just like we all thought ... Chad Henne beats the Browns to get to the conference title game. It’ll be Kansas City hosting Buffalo next Sunday for the chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

5:55 p.m.: Thought this was interesting. Rob Gronkowski talked to Willie McGinest about a few different things on NFL Network earlier today, including some of the differences between playing for Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians. (Also interesting that he said he wanted to come back for another season.)

5:46 p.m.: Only semi-logical reason for that pass from Henne? Maybe the Chiefs are resigned to a field-position battle. Or they know something about the state of their defense that we didn’t see on that last Cleveland offensive possession. Whatever the case, the Browns will get the ball back with a chance to take the lead here in the fourth quarter. Wow.

5:36 p.m.: If the Browns finish off this comeback, this catch will go down in Cleveland sports lore. It’s 22-17 with just over 10 minutes to go in regulation, and Mahomes is out the rest of the way.

5:27 p.m.: When it comes to Brees-Brady, how can you not love these classic quarterback matchups? It was fun when Brady was in New England and Brees was in New Orleans -- although those showdowns were rare -- and now, we’re fortunate enough to get them at least twice a year with the two of them in the NFC South. Feels like the old Brady-Manning days when Manning was in Indy. Regardless, should be a lot of fun to see these guys go at it. I’ve picked the Saints, but that is probably the least confident choice of the weekend. The consolation prize? If I’m wrong, we still get Brady-Rodgers next week, which should also be fun. (In New England, that was the one classic QB Super Bowl showdown we missed out on.

5:19 p.m.: Saints inactives for today include Taysom Hill (knee), as well as Patrick Robinson, Latavius Murray, Juwan Johnson, Malcolm Roach, Ken Crawley and Derrick Kelly. As for the Bucs, the big news is that running back Ronald Jones II is active, but the following players are out: TE Antony Auclair, QB Ryan Griffin, S Javon Hagan, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, G Earl Watford, WR Justin Watson.

5:10 p.m.: The Chiefs are up on the Browns, 22-10, but Mahomes just went down with a head injury.

5:00 p.m.: Welcome to the finale of the divisional round, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers face Drew Brees and the Saints for the right to travel to Green Bay for the NFC title game this afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. EST, but we’ll take you through the afternoon, keeping you up-to-date in Tampa Bay and New Orleans. (We’ll probably toss in a few Kansas City-Cleveland updates as well.) But first, we’re going to kick things off with a pregame reading list.

