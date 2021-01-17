Notre Dame holds off Boston College, snaps four-game skid

Dane Goodwin scored 21 points, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham had double-doubles, and host Notre Dame (4-8, 1-5 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak and got its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory with an 80-70 win over Boston College (3-10, 1-6) on Saturday in men’s college basketball. Steffon Mitchell led the Eagles with16 points and 13 rebounds. Boston College had runs of 8 and 10 straight points in the second half, both times cutting the deficit to 6. Notre Dame responded with runs of 13-2 and 12-2, each time erasing the ground Boston College had originally gained.

Tyson Walker had 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.1 seconds left, as visiting Northeastern men’s basketball team (6-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association) edged past College of Charleston, 67-62, for the Huskies’ fifth straight victory. After Walker’s free throws, he intercepted a pass to secure the game. Brenden Tucker had 17 points for the Cougars (5-7, 3-2) … Alex King had 20 points as visiting Army (7-3, 3-2 Patriot League) sent Boston University’s men (1-4, 1-4) to their fourth straight loss, 79-59. Walter Whyte had 17 points for the Terriers … Katie Nelson led all scorers with 15 points to go with a game-high five assists as the Boston University women (5-0, 5-0 Patriot) overpowered host Army (4-6, 1-4), 59-45 … Eamon Powell and Danny Wright scored as host Boston College (7-2-0 Hockey East) held off Merrimack (2-5-1), 2-1, in men’s hockey. Spencer Knight had 34 saves for the third-ranked Eagles. On the women’s side, Alexie Guay scored twice to lead No. 8 Boston College (9-3-0) past host Holy Cross (3-10-0), 5-1 …The University of Maryland agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018. The amount, which was made public on Friday, must be approved at the board’s meeting on Jan. 27.

NBA

Pacers’ LeVert out indefinitely

The Indiana Pacers will be without newly acquired Caris LeVert indefinitely after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney during a physical to complete this week’s blockbuster four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets and Victor Oladipo to Houston. LeVert was expected to replace Oladipo and help replace forward T.J. Warren, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. Team officials said on Twitter that LeVert will undergo more tests and additional details will be released at a later date.

Soccer

Messi doubtful for Super Cup final

Lionel Messi is doubtful for Sunday’s final of the Spanish Super Cup, when his Barcelona team will face Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer has been nursing an unspecified fitness issue … The German soccer federation is investigating whether Union Berlin player Florian Hübner used a xenophobic slur against Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri when the Bundesliga teams played Friday. The federation that there was a “suspicion” that Hübner racially insulted Amiri, whose parents are from Afghanistan, at the end of Union’s 1-0 win. Amiri said he accepted an apology from Hübner after the game … Defender Abby Dahlkemper became the third US international to join Manchester City in England’s top women’s soccer league. Hanson native Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.

Winter Sports

Bassino wins GS, Shiffrin sixth

Italian skier Marta Bassino won her third World Cup race this season, a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She held on to her first-run lead, holding off a challenge by Tessa Worley. American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was fourth after the opening run, dropped to sixth. The Olympic champion trailed Bassino by 2.18 seconds … Manuel Feller raced through driving snow to win a World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, after Clement Noël let a first-run lead slip away. Feller rose from third fastest in the morning to edge Noël by 0.43 seconds and regain the slalom standings lead … Felix Loch, the two-time Olympic champion from Germany, is virtually assured of claiming the season long men’s overall World Cup luge title for the seventh time after dominating yet another race in Oberhof, Germany. He was a quarter-second faster than Austria’s Jonas Mueller for his eighth win in nine races this season.

Miscellany

Penguins’ McCann fined 10K

The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing … Czech carmaker Skoda warned that it will withdraw its sponsorship of the ice hockey world championship if Belarus remains as co-host amid calls to move the event following mass protests against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko … Arthur Smith signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons to be their next football coach. Smith, a former Tennessee Titans assistant, agreed to terms Friday … Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the world indoor triple jump record with an effort of 18.07 meters on his sixth and final attempt at a jumps-only meeting in Aubiere, France. He added 15 centimeters to the previous record set by Teddy Tamgho 10 years ago and became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record … Tall Dark Stranger is harness racing’s Horse of the Year. The 3-year-old colt won 11 of 13 races, including victories in the Meadowlands Pace, the Cane Pace and the North America Cup.