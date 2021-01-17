Ondrej Kase knocked out of game on a Miles Wood hit

Kase, who logged 4:46, departed for the dressing room shortly after. He did not return. The Bruins are likely to practice Sunday in New Jersey before Monday’s game at Nassau Coliseum against the Islanders.

Not among the rotating cast: Ondrej Kase , who missed the final 36 minutes after taking an uncalled bump from Miles Wood in the second period. The pesky Devil came in high with his gloves, elbows, and stick, and caught a forechecking Kase in the face.

NEWARK — As he often does, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled his wingers throughout the latter half of Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

“Probably have a better update tomorrow,” Cassidy said of the 25-year-old Czech, saying he had an upper body injury. “Tried to finish his shift, and that was it for him.”

The knock was concerning for Kase, who has a history. Before arriving here in a deal involving David Backes last February, Kase suffered at least three concussions in three-plus seasons with Anaheim. He also had shoulder trouble.

In his first four years in the NHL, Kase did not play more than 66 games in a season. That was in 2017-18, when he scored 20 goals as a sophomore, and showed the flash and dash that made the Bruins send a first-round pick and prospect Axel Andersson to the Ducks along with Backes’s contract.

The good news on the Boston winger front: Craig Smith was well enough to play.

Smith, who spent his first nine seasons in Nashville, started the afternoon on the third line, with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. He landed two shots in 17:07, and was called for the goaltender interference penalty that nullified Ritchie’s would-be goal.

It was something of a crash course for Smith, 31. In the even-strength, power-play (bumper, second unit) and 3-on-3 overtime shifts he saw, he took turns with every Bruin center and left wing in the lineup. The only players he didn’t skate with: fellow right wings Kase and Chris Wagner.

“Playing with a lot of guys, sometimes it’s not a bad thing,” Smith said. “It keeps you fresh. Everybody’s new. It’s [my] first game. … Just trying to be predictable for my linemates.”

Smith’s availability made Jack Studnicka a healthy scratch, and put Anders Bjork on the No. 1 line to start the game.

Kevan Miller mixes it up

Kevan Miller’s fight, with Devils winger Wood some 19 seconds into the affair, was his first since Jan. 29, 2019 (Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry) and the 20th of his career. That is by far the most of any current Bruin. Wood was willing — he shed his gloves before Miller did — but the decision went to Miller, who popped Wood’s helmet and landed a series of rights … The Bruins, 8 for 8 on the penalty kill through two games, collected the first shorthanded goal of the 2020-21 NHL season when Patrice Bergeron finished a beautiful rush by Brad Marchand in the second period. It was also Bergeron’s first goal as Bruins captain. Zdeno Chara had five assists in his first three games wearing the ‘C’, in 2006, and didn’t score until game No. 8 … No one on either side played more Saturday than Charlie McAvoy (27:34), who picked up some extra time when Miller and Matt Grzelcyk (hooking) went to the box. McAvoy took a penalty himself.

Trent Frederic making a pitch

Trent Frederic, angling for full-time work as the No. 4 left wing, made his presence felt. He challenged P.K. Subban to a fight (request denied) and later drew a retaliatory holding penalty, Subban throwing him down after Frederic’s stickwork went uncalled. The 22-year-old forced Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to kick out his heavy snapshot in the third period. Frederic, who was glued to the bench for most of his two appearances last year, skated a career-high 14:11. “He did a nice job,” Cassidy said. “He was in people’s faces in terms of being physical. Had a real good look late. Protected some pucks … The eye test was, he was involved.” … Winger Karson Kuhlman came off the NHL’s COVID-19 list, which includes players who have either tested positive, are isolating because of symptoms, have come in contact with those who have tested positive, or other testing issues. Kuhlman will report to Providence ... Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid announced his retirement. McQuaid, a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup team, last played in March 2019 with Columbus. McQuaid played through numerous injuries in his career, but a herniated disk in his neck did him in. He played 512 games in the league.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.