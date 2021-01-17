Rob Gronkowski tells NFL Network he’ll play another season in 2021

“Yeah, you got to,” Gronkowski said of returning for what would be his 11th pro season, sandwiched around taking 2019 off. “I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. And it always pops up in your mind, you’re thinking about the future a little bit. I could definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me.”

Rob Gronkowski is planning to play another season with Tampa Bay in 2021, according to an interview with the NFL Network’s Willie McGinest aired Sunday.

Gronkowski, who’ll be 32 in May, signed a $10 million contract with the Buccaneers after the Patriots traded the retired tight end’s rights there in April. Making 16 starts for the first time since 2011, Gronkowski started slow, but finished the regular season with 45 catches, 623 yards, and seven touchdowns — the last tied for second-most on the team. He did not have a catch in Tampa’s victory at Washington to open the playoffs, just the second time this season he and Tom Brady didn’t connect in a game.

Brady and Gronkowski entered Sunday’s game at New Orleans with 12 postseason touchdowns, tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most by a quarterback-receiver combo.

Deshaun Watson, Texans could be at a breakup

Deshaun Watson’s time with the Houston Texans may soon be done.

According to multiple reports, the three-time Pro Bowler continues to be upset with, in ESPN’s words, “the process [Houston] used to hire general manager Nick Caserio.” Though it has not led to Watson formally requesting a trade, speculation he may soon do so is continuing to build. And even if he doesn’t, the team may opt to move on before its hand is forced.

Watson has a no-trade clause in the five-year, $156 million extension he signed with Houston in September, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes. A source close to Watson told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Miami is a preferred spot due to “the culture he has observed under Miami head coach Brian Flores” and the lack of a state income tax.

According to sources, the 25-year-old was unhappy his input on the general manager search was ignored by Texans chairman Cal McNair, and that Watson learned of Caserio’s hire through social media. A Friday tweet from Watson in which he wrote, “I was on 2 then I took it to 10,” was perceived to confirm an ESPN report his anger at the March trade of top Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona was a “2″ compared to his current uphappiness being a “10.”

The Texans, according to NFL Network, have requested to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coach position. Bieniemy is widely credited with being a big part of Mahomes’s development, and he’s already interviewed for four of the seven openings since the end of the regular season. (The Chargers have also requested an interview.)

Bills fans give to Lamar Jackson charity after victory

Buffalo fans have donated nearly a quarter million dollars to the Louisville, Ky., chapter of “Blessings in a Backpack,” a charity supported by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, in the hours since their Bills advanced to the AFC Championship game on Saturday by beating the Ravens, who lost Jackson at the end of the third quarter to a possible concussion. Bills fans have collectively done similar charity drives in the past, and began connecting online soon after the 17-3 victory, pledging to give to the organization which provides food on the weekends for elementary students facing hunger. A “Blessings in a Backpack” representative told ESPN more than 9,000 donations had come in totaling $240,000 by Sunday afternoon . . . Michigan hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator. The 33-year-old replaces Spencer native and former UMass head coach Don Brown, who was fired in December and recently became the defensive coordinator at Arizona. Macdonald worked for coach Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, with the Ravens.