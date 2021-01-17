COVID-19 protocols catch up to Celtics, who never really had a chance against the Knicks, and other observations

Sunday’s game against the Knicks, however, looked more like what Friday was expected to resemble, as the Celtics fired up air balls, kicked the ball away, and never offered any reason to believe they had a chance. The Knicks ultimately rolled to a 105-75 win that was as dominant as it looks. Boston’s scoring total was tied for the lowest in the Brad Stevens era.

When the Celtics returned to the court Friday after having three games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, they figured to be rusty and out of rhythm. But then they walloped the Magic anyway, appearing no worse for wear.

“Friday, everybody was just hyped to get out of quarantine for a week, play basketball again,” center Daniel Theis said. “Today, maybe it hit us a little bit that we didn’t practice for a week, just couldn’t hit a shot.”

The encouraging part of the afternoon was that All-Star point guard Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games to strengthen his left knee. He appeared rusty and his shot was off, but he moved quite well. He had 9 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Otherwise, the only positive for the Celtics was that there were no fans at TD Garden to boo them. They shot 29.8 percent overall, made 7 of 46 3-pointers, and had just 50 points after three quarters. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points, and forward Jayson Tatum, center Robert Williams, and guard Carsen Edwards remained sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We just looked like we were in mud today,” Stevens said.

Observations from the game:

▪ Walker said his main goal was simply getting back onto the court, seeing how he felt, and seeing how his knee withstood real basketball. The early returns were encouraging.

“I felt really comfortable making my moves,” he said, “Pain-free, which I haven’t been for a very long time. It feels weird actually not having pain.”

He said he couldn’t pinpoint the moment in his recovery when he could tell he was fully healthy, but he said the mental strain was as significant as the physical one.

“Like, on the court, in the bubble, that’s all I could think about was my knee,” he said. “Every step I took, every move I made, it was something, even when I wasn’t playing. Now I’m out there and I’m trying to do a step-back and the first thing out of my mind is like, ‘Damn, this is probably going to hurt.’ Not even worried about making or missing the shot, it’s just about the pain. Today I’m out there I’m making the moves I normally make and I don’t feel anything and it’s joy.”

▪ Walker has taken part in just one practice and it showed at times, as he registered a game-high five turnovers. But his mobility was good. He had no issue with jump-stops, drives, or changes of direction.

In the second quarter Walker joined an all-bench group and quickly drove to the hoop and scored inside before hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After finding Theis for a dunk, Walker blew past Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and converted a 3-point play.

The Celtics faced a massive third-quarter deficit when Walker tried to get untracked with his long-range jumper, but he could not find a rhythm. He missed all five of his 3-pointers in the period.

“I thought, as anybody would have predicted with very limited practice time, there were parts that he probably felt a little rusty,” Stevens said. “But as far as physically moving up and down the floor, all those type of things, I thought he looked good.”

▪ During his career Brown has sometimes thrived when his role increased because of absences of star teammates, only to recoil a bit when those players returned. Brown has played at an All-Star level this season, but now with Walker back and Tatum likely to return soon, it’s certainly possible that his role in the offense could dip slightly.

But Walker made it clear Sunday that Brown should not change.

“He’s killing it,” Walker said. “I don’t want him to think just because I’m back he can’t keep killing it, because he can. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to continue to encourage him just to be great, which he’s been all year. I just want to try to add onto it. That’s it.”

▪ The Celtics’ 3-point shooting stat line looks like some kind of error. In addition to Walker’s 1 for 8, Marcus Smart was 0 for 7, Semi Ojeleye was 0 for 6, and Grant Williams was 0 for 4.

▪ A pair of Theis backcourt blunders set the Celtics back in the first half. First he saved a ball under the Knicks hoop and fired it directly to Julius Randle, who dunked it. Then early in the second quarter he had the ball knocked away after a rebound and Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley drained a 3-pointer moments later.

After the game Theis offered a pretty searing rebuke of the Celtics’ overall play

“We can’t win a game like that,” he said. “Like I said, from the first second, we got our [butt] kicked. If we lose, we lose, but we can’t lose getting outplayed and have the other team play way harder than us.”

▪ Walker was nearing his minutes limit late in the third quarter when Nerlens Noel hit him in the ribs on a box-out, sending Walker to the ground. He went to the locker room to get checked out but said later that he’d just had the wind knocked out of him.

▪ Assistant coaches Jerome Allen and Jay Larranaga, who missed Friday’s game against the Magic because they were in the COVID-19 protocol, returned to the bench Sunday. Darren Erman, who had two stints as a Celtics assistant coach and was the head coach of the Maine Red Claws last season, returned to Boston on Sunday as an assistant coach with the Knicks.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.