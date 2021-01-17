Weston’s Sawyer Mayhugh was one basketball big man who chose to remain on campus

The 6-foot-10-inch junior center sat the first three games of the season while applying to preparatory school. But eventually, for a variety of reasons, he came to the conclusion that staying in Weston was for the best. On Friday night in his return, Mayhugh dropped 27 points coming off the bench, pacing the Wildcats to a 74-66 victory at Bedford.

After watching online as the Weston boys’ basketball team fell twice to Dual County League rival Wayland in the first week of their season, Sawyer Mayhugh dreamed that he was back on the court, scoring 30-plus points for the Wildcats.

“This whole thing has been pretty hectic,” said Mayhugh, a skilled big man who has offers from Boston University, Northeastern, and others.

“It’s been such a long period without getting in the gym for a game. It’s exciting to be out there with my teammates and playing for my home town. Now I can focus on playing and put away the other distractions.”

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every corner of the basketball world, creating a trickle-down effect for collegiate and prep programs.

With more college students transferring, or deferring for a fifth year of eligibility, there are fewer Division I scholarships available. So more high school athletes are looking to delay their college careers by taking a post-graduate year, or re-classifying, and existing standouts at prep schools are less likely to leave their post.

Mayhugh is one of a number of top prospects to consider a transfer in these uncertain times. But he’s holding off due to a variety of factors, and can now help Weston build on consecutive trips to the D3 North final.

“Sawyer is one of those players who is best served growing and thriving where he is, in my opinion” said Weston coach Dave First, who turned around a program that went 1-59 over three seasons prior to his arrival in 2012.

First has seen all sides of the equation. The former president of the New England Prep School Coaches Association, he took Tabor Academy to seven straight NEPSAC finals and won four titles before moving on to the college ranks at St. Bonaventure and Lesley University.

“I’m a believer in what prep school can do for certain kids,” said First. “The allure is really strong, but it’s often like threading a needle.”

Weston’s Dual County League rival, Acton-Boxborough, also has its big man back. Shea Doherty, a 6-foot-8 senior, started the year at Vermont Academy, but when coach Alex Popp was let go in November, he transferred back to A-B in November.

Doherty has helped the Colonials to a 2-0 start, providing a game-high 17 points in a 67-54 win at Cambridge last Tuesday.

“I thought the MIAA had a better chance of playing basketball [than Vermont Academy] this year, and there’s nothing better than playing your senior year in your hometown to finish it out with your boys.” said Doherty, who is on track to top 1,000 career points this season.

“My plan is still to take a post-grad year, because I think it can help me land in a better spot [in college]. Right now I’m hoping the right opportunity comes my way, but if a redshirt [freshman] year winds up as the best option, then that’s that.”

Shea Doherty is back to play his senior season at Acton-Boxborough after a short stay at Vermont Academy. Courtesy (custom credit)/Courtesy

Concord-Carlisle senior Tyler Jameau was planning on a post-grad year at Vermont Academy next year, but he’s also forced to pivot now. The guard from Dorchester is averaging 25 points per game and is likely off to St. Andrew’s (R.I.) next season.

Lowell Catholic senior Isaiah Taylor was hoping to re-classify at Milton Academy, but that fell through, so he’s applied for a post-grad spot at several schools, including Woodstock Academy (Conn.).

“This is going to create an unbelievable logjam, because numbers to apply for college are down, so tons of kids are going to apply for post-grad spots,” said Woodstock coach Jacque Rivera.

“We average around 300 inquiries and those numbers are up 30 percent. Usually only a couple kids would apply early, but with so much uncertainty about their high school seasons, they’re starting to look at what’s next.”

Prep schools are also dealing with uncertainty when it comes to scheduling games. But New Hampshire titan Brewster Academy and the rest of the schools in the NEPSAC Lakes Region are creating a bubble environment by testing student-athletes weekly to clear them for games each weekend, starting later this month.

Brewster coach Jason Smith said 800 inquiries is the annual standard for a program that churns out NBA prospects, but he expects that number to rise in 2021. And with nine returners (usually Brewster returns two or three) roster spots are even more competitive.

In September, 6-foot-7 wing Reed Bailey grabbed one of those spots when he transferred to Brewster from Lawrence Academy, which seemed unlikely to play due to adjustments to its athletics and housing facilities.

Recently, Worcester Academy point guard Dasonte Bowen — the top Massachusetts prospect in the class of 2022 per ESPN — decided to head up to Wolfeboro.

“Brewster has a lot of highly-recruited guys,” said Bowen, a former star at O’Bryant who grew up in Dorchester and Hyde Park. “I haven’t played any regulation games in a while. I want to be able to showcase the progress I’ve made since the beginning of 2020.”

Worcester Academy will also start a modified schedule at the end of January, and 25-year-coach Jamie Sullivan is looking to expand his program so he can help underclassmen find stability early.

“We used to take a lot of post-graduates, but I got to the point where I wanted to build my program from within,” said Sullivan. “I’m thinking about adding slots so I could carry 16 to 18 guys if need be, because I have 25 guys on my recruitment list.”

Sullivan knows Boston Amateur Basketball Club director Leo Papile well, and they share a vision for young prospects. With the logjam created by the pandemic, it’s become even more important for players to focus on their development and wait for the right opportunity to emerge.

“This is a unique situation and every kid has a chance to get an extra year, regardless,” said Papile. “The number of [college] transfers is going to double, so it becomes supply and demand, and the supply exceeds the demand in this particular class. But if you have any ability in this world today, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Taking note

▪ Everett and Lynn public schools expressed approval for high school sports programs to join the Greater Boston League’s adjusted schedule for the winter, Fall II, and spring seasons. Both districts could be cleared by town officials to begin practices for winter sports on Feb. 1 and games on March 1.

▪ The Boston City League is allowing approved schools to begin winter sports activities. Latin Academy and TechBoston started basketball practices this week. Boston English, Charlestown, and O’Bryant are among the programs planning to start next week.

▪ The Brookline Health Department called for a pause on all winter sports until Feb. 1 in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases .

