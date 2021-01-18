Cambridge hotel celebrates the return of pets to the White House

A furry friend checking into Kimpton Marlowe Hotel. Angela Conners Treimer

The arrival of the Biden family in the White House Wednesday means that once again there will be presidential pets roaming the residence. The soon-to-be president and first lady have a pair of German shepherds named Champ and Major, and to mark the occasion of a pet-friendly family returning to the White House, the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge is launching a “Presidential Pooch” package.

Guests who take part will stay in one of the hotel’s renovated guestrooms (or pay extra to upgrade to an executive suite). There will be a stars-and-stripes dog bed in the room, a patriotic Cool Dawgs leash and collar for guests (and their pets) to keep, gourmet dog treats from Polkadog, a flag-themed dog tag that can be engraved, a gift card to a local pet shop, plus a $10 donation made in the guest’s dog’s name to Last Hope K9 Rescue, a Massachusetts-based rescue organization.