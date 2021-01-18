Want to improve your wine skills? Begin by ‘listening’ to the scent of gewürztraminer

“Listening” to scents is the surprising recommendation of Harold McGee, the James Beard Award-winning author and expert on the science of food and cooking. In his latest book, “Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells,” McGee presents an extensive exploration of aromas, framing the discussion around airborne molecules that trigger smells of all kinds, from pleasant to foul, terrestrial to interstellar. He includes familiar scents like freshly cut grass and pet fur; pungent aromas of fermented foods; and fragrances, such as perfume and incense. As he does in his encyclopedic work, “On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen,” McGee approaches the subject with scholarly thoroughness and imaginative delight. The ideas he proposes can greatly enhance the appreciation of wine.

If you have resolved to hone your wine tasting skills in the new year, hold up an aromatic white to your nose — and listen.

One concept he explores comes from the Japanese art of monko, which translates to “listening to incense.” The practice involves burning different kinds of incense, and meditating on their distinctive aromas. “Listening to a smell means giving a moment and some energy to take it in more than once, to register its qualities and the feelings and thoughts that it stimulates,” writes McGee. He acknowledges that paying attention to all manner of smells — not just incense — takes deliberate effort, as does searching our memories for how they echo past experiences. But doing so pays big dividends as our world expands.

Many of us long to broaden our horizons once more, as quarantine has left us feeling sensorially diminished. For those who have lost the intertwined senses of smell and taste as a consequence of COVID-19, olfaction is painfully top of mind. Attending to both senses is more important than ever. Happily, that pursuit can be undertaken by sniffing and sipping a riotously scented white wine.

Gewürztraminer, the aromatic variant of pink-skinned savagnin, produces wines that are exuberantly scented with lychee and rose petals. These cool-climate pours are among the easiest to recognize blind. Likely originating in Germany’s Pfalz, and long revered in France’s Alsace — where the grape name is spelled without the umlaut — the variety ripens easily, developing sugar levels that translate to substantial alcohol. Flabby acidity can result if a maker doesn’t take care; but in skilled hands, these regal wines are luscious and bright, crafted in styles ranging from dry to sweet.

From the Old World and the New, here are two examples that reflect classic gewürztraminer characteristics. Both are well worth a listen.

Emile Beyer “Tradition” Gewurztraminer 2018 This sunny Alsatian, crafted by the 14th generation of the Beyer family in the village of Eguisheim, offers yellow roses in bloom, both on the nose and palate. Lychee fruit, ample body, and a dollop of residual sugar are balanced by bright acidity. Pair with washed-rind Munster or a rich paté. 14 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $24. Distributed by Charles River Wine Company. At Porter Square Wine & Spirits, Cambridge, 617-547-3110; Blanchards Wines & Spirits, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-9300.

Alexander Valley Vineyards “Gewürz” Gewürztraminer 2018 Crafted by the Wetzel family from organic grapes grown in Mendocino’s Potter Valley, this Northern California gewürz expresses scents of tinned lychees, honeysuckle, and crushed ginger, leading to a dry, tropical palate tinged with Meyer lemon pith and flaked sea salt. Excellent with spicy Thai green curry. 13.2 ABV. Around $15. Distributed by Martignetti Companies — Classic Wine Imports. At Bauer Wine & Spirits, Back Bay, 617-262-0363; Berman’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Lexington, 781-862-0515.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com