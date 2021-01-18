49th annual Boston University Martin Luther King commemoration honors famous alumnus’ legacy

Speakers praised King, the civil rights hero who was assassinated in 1968, for his work promoting racial justice and remarked about the ongoing need for racial equity in the United States. He would have turned 92 on Jan. 15, his birthday.

University president Robert Brown, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and author Ibram X. Kendi, who leads BU’s Center for Antiracist Research, spoke during the event, which was livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page and the City of Boston’s website.

Boston University celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., perhaps its most revered alumnus, with an online event Monday featuring speeches on racial justice, performances, and readings from city leaders, faculty, and students.

Walsh reflected on Boston’s special connection to the holiday celebrated each year on the third Monday in January.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is unlike any other holiday in our calendar,” said Walsh, who likely participated in his last MLK Day as Boston mayor, if he is confirmed as President-elect Joe Biden’s Labor secretary. “It’s a day when we take stock of how far we’ve come and we ask how can we do better in the coming year, better in the deepest sense of the word. In Boston we devote special attention to this day. That’s because of the Kings’ relationship to our city and it’s because of our commitment in addressing the wrongs of our past and ending the inequities of our present.”

King received a doctorate from Boston University in 1955. While studying there, he met his wife, Coretta. The event, the 49th annual celebration of King’s life hosted by the university, included student performances of Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday,” and William Grant Still’s “Summerland,” among other songs.

The celebration followed a year of intense racial strife and pain across the nation.

The murder of George Floyd in May by a white police officer in Minneapolis sent millions of people marching through the streets to protest police violence against Black citizens and other people of color. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on people of color has laid bare the stark inequities in access to health care.

“The year of COVID-19 has also made clear that we’ve accepted, for too long, systemic racism in our society. Let us commit ourselves to change, to defining a new normal, in which we do not accept anything less than equality for all people,” Brown said. “A world where policing is equally applied to everyone, where one race does not have a much higher probability of coming down with the virus and suffering most acutely from the illness, a world with equality for everyone.”

Kendi, a noted scholar on anti-racist research, joined the BU faculty in June from American University.

“This is my first MLK Day as a member of the BU and Boston community and it kind of feels different. It feels powerful and it really feels great to be connected to greatness,” Kendi said.

Drawing on history, Kendi spoke of what King called “the long and bitter but beautiful struggle,” toward equality, and the racial unrest after white supremacists and members of other extremists groups rioted at the US Capitol this month.

“History tells a story of abolitionists and civil rights activists who were ahead of their times,” Kendi said. “We need to think past white supremacists terrorizing this nation; our despair cannot stifle progress in this longstanding quicksand of gradualism. We need to call for immediate equality, immediate accountability. We need to call for much more than actually seems attainable today and then spend the rest of our lives engaged in the long and bitter but beautiful struggle”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.