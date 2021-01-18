Inspector General raises new questions about Hingham Housing Authority payments

But last month, the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General found she received $2,496.94 in “special pay” the same week she paid the $2,500 fine. The extra pay was purportedly for extra hours Napier worked on a boiler replacement project over the previous two years. But the Inspector General’s office found discrepancies in the paperwork, such as a timesheet in 2016 being dated in 2018.

The State Ethics Commission fined Hingham Housing Authority executive director Sharon Napier $2,500 in 2018 for failing to disclose her ties to a company that performed inspections of its apartment units and having a financial interest in a separate contract to sell one of the units.

The state inspector general’s office is raising new questions about a conflict of interest involving the retired director of a Hingham public housing agency.

“The timing of and paperwork concerning this payment raise questions about its legitimacy,” wrote Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha in a letter to the agency board dated December 4.

The Inspector General’s office also found the board improperly paid more than $10,700 in legal fees to Boston law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo to defend Napier in the Ethics Commission investigation. The law firm charged as much as $750 per hour for the work. “The board should have declined to pay for Ms. Napier’s legal fees,” Cunha wrote.

Finally, Cunha faulted the board for not overseeing Napier’s attendance, raising questions about her retirement pay, as well as neglecting its duty to oversee the overall operations of the authority.

“These shortcomings created a serious vulnerability for fraud, waste, and misuse of public and resources,” Cunha wrote. He said the board has become better organized and more active, however, over the past two years. When Napier retired a year ago, the Hingham Housing Authority hired the larger Quincy Housing Authority to manage its operations.

Napier blasted the Inspector General’s report. “The report is full of holes and misinformation,” said Napier, who retired in January 2020 and now works part-time as a real estate agent, in an e-mail.

She attributed the conflict of interest violation to a paperwork mistake - a failure to file a legal disclosure she was unfamiliar with. And Napier insists she worked all the extra hours she was paid for, but waited until the project was finished to seek reimbursement. “Unfortunately,” said said, “it happened to coincide with the fine I agreed to pay.”

Janine Suchecki, who chairs the authority’s board, said the board plans to review the list of recommendations and implement changes in coming months.

“We are very much focused on our future, and will continue to strive to provide all of our residents with safe, secure and sanitary housing they can be proud of,” Suchecki said. Suchecki was elected to the board in April 2019 after the payments were made.

Napier is not the first public housing director to be accused of a conflict of interest or other misconduct.

Chelsea Housing Authority executive director Michael E. McLaughlin was forced to resign in 2011 and later pleaded guilty to criminal charges after the Globe reported that he hid portions of his $360,000 salary from regulators. And in 2008, the State Ethics Commission fined the executive director of the Randolph Housing Authority, Joseph Daly, $5,000 for reviewing housing applications where he and his father had a financial interest.

But the Hingham case revolved around a company the authority used to perform housing inspections for more than a decade - Housing Inspectional Services. Napier incorporated the company in 2006 with Patrick Rossetti, with whom she lives. Napier told the state that she divested her interest in the firm in 2007, when she joined the state Department of Housing and Community Development, but the inspector general’s office found she remained a signatory on the business’s checking account.

The Hingham Housing Authority first started using the company in 2006 and continued to use the firm after Napier joined the authority in 2011. The inspector general’s office said Napier didn’t go through a formal procurement process to select the firm, but instead relied on the original one-page contract signed in 2006. During Napier’s time at the authority, the company received a total of $43,000 from Hingham, roughly 10 percent of its revenue.

The State Ethics Commission also faulted Napier for obtaining a “lottery contract” from the authority to facilitate the sale of a housing unit in 2015, when she was the authority’s executive director. Napier received $4,660 for the work. State law generally prohibits local employees from having a financial interest in a contract made by their agency.

Todd Wallack can be reached at todd.wallack@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @twallack.