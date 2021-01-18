New England news in brief

A 69-year-old Brockton man died after he was ejected from an SUV that rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton late Monday morning, and a woman was seriously injured, State Police said. The man was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. The woman, 47, of Boston, was also taken there. It was unclear who was driving the vehicle, State Police said. The crash occurred around 10:55 a.m. just prior to Route 139 when a Lexus rolled over multiple times after going off the side of the right lane, State Police said. The woman was trapped and extricated by state troopers. She was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Her condition was not known.

PROVIDENCE

Legislators cancel session over positive virus tests

The Rhode Island House of Representatives has canceled its session on Tuesday after some members of the senior and operational staff tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi said in an e-mail to representatives on Monday morning that he was canceling the scheduled session at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium “out of an abundance of caution,” WPRI-TV reported. It’s the second session this year that has been scraped because of cases among some employees. “As you know, my highest priority is to protect the health and safety of all House members,” Shekarchi, D-Warwick, wrote in the e-mail. He did not say how many employees had tested positive or when they were infected. The House was still planning to hold another session on Thursday, he said. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

Free online tutoring for high schoolers

An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring to high school students. Schoolhouse.world is a platform that connects people around the world to have free, small-group tutoring sessions. It offers tutoring in high school math and preparing for the Scholastic Aptitude Test, and hopes to expand in ages and in topics. The platform is a creation of Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, and Shishir Mehrotra, cofounder and CEO of Coda. “We are thrilled that New Hampshire could become the inaugural launch state for this incredibly important platform,” said Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire commissioner of education. “Sal Khan is a legend in education, known mostly for the Khan Academy, which supports over 100 million students around the world. Now New Hampshire students will have access to this live support and the ability to mentor other students. It is a timely solution that addresses so many needs.” (AP)

AUGUSTA

Maine sets park visitors record

Maine users of state parks shattered records for attendance last year as they sought outside adventures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands said state park attendance topped 3 million in 2020 for the first time. The record came despite closures in the spring and capacity limitations throughout the year. The state parks had nearly 2.8 million day-use visitors, up 3 percent from 2019. There were also 8 percent more camping visitors than the previous year, state officials said. State park users consistently “arrived at the parks prepared with face coverings and hand sanitizer and all the other requisite supplies for getting outside safely during the pandemic,” said Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands director Andy Cutko. (AP)

SHAFTSBURY, Vt.

Nearly 1,200 acres of forest preserved

Nearly 1,200 acres of land in the area of West Mountain is now protected with a deal arranged by the Vermont Land Trust. The trust said it worked with David and Cheryl Mance to conserve the land in Vermont’s Taconic Mountains in southern Vermont. Another nearly 240 acres will be preserved in Rupert. Much of the protected land in the larger block is at the top of West Mountain and, with elevations above 2,000 feet, is visible from U.S. Routes 7 and Vermont Route 7A. “Protection of the Mance land ensures that a large block will remain whole. We’re prioritizing the conservation of large working forests like these for the many benefits they provide,” said the Land Trust’s Donald Campbell. The project protects headwater streams of Paran Creek, Little White Creek and Lake Shaftsbury, wetlands, and a vernal pool, the Vermont Land Trust said. (AP)



