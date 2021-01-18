R.I. House won’t meet Tuesday after staff members test positive for COVID-19

The message did not specify how many staff members have tested positive. A spokesman said no legislators have reported positive tests as a result of this outbreak.

“I’m writing to let you know that certain members of the senior and operational staffs tested positive for COVID-19 early last week,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi wrote in a message to legislators. “Out of an abundance of caution, we felt it is appropriate to cancel the House session that was planned for this Tuesday, January 19.”

PROVIDENCE — The House of Representatives called off its meeting Tuesday after members of the senior and operational staff tested positive for COVID-19.

But the virus has already reached into the highest levels of state government.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo went into quarantine after a close contact tested positive for the virus. Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, tested positive. And former Rhode Island Supreme Court Justice Francis X. Flaherty tested positive on his final day on the job before retiring.

Representative Grace Diaz, a Providence Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Democratic caucus, tested positive in late December and did not attend the opening day of the 2021 legislative session.

The House held its opening day on Jan. 5 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, which provided more room and better ventilation than the State House. Two lawmakers – Representative Justin K. Price, a Richmond Republican, and Representative Robert Quattrocchi, a Scituate Republican – showed up without face masks or face shields, so they were asked to use a back entrance and to go upstairs to a room where they were sworn in and cast votes.

Shekarchi said the House is still scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. After that meeting, the House Rules Committee is scheduled to hold a second public hearing on proposed House rules in Room 35 of the State House.

