Man killed, woman seriously injured, in Route 24 crash in Stoughton

The crash occurred just prior to Route 139, when a Lexus rolled over multiple times after going off the side of the right lane, State Police said in a statement .

A man died after he was ejected from an SUV that rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton late Monday morning, and a woman driving the vehicle was seriously injured, State Police said.

The man, who was sitting in the front seat , was transported to Boston Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 a.m. State Police said.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by State Troopers. She was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the statement said.

The right lane of Route 24 northbound was closed as a result of the crash, the statement said.

MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Troop H Detective Unit are on the scene assisting patrols, the statement said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

