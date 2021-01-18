Law enforcement investigate fatal shooting in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials continued Sunday to investigate the death of a man who was fatally shot in Concord.

Police received a report of a disturbance outside an apartment, followed by a report of gunfire, late Saturday morning.

The victim, who died at the scene, was identified Sunday as Terrance Wigglesworth, 28, according to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.